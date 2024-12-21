NBA News: Mike Brown faces risk of losing Sacramento Kings' star

Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings are facing challenges on the court, currently sitting 12th in the Western Conference, last in the Pacific Division, and 19th in the NBA overall standings. Adding to the intrigue, NBA super-agent Rich Paul, well known for representing stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, was spotted at the Golden 1 Center. However, what raised eyebrows was not his presence, but the fact that he was seated next to the wife of a Sacramento Kings star, sparking rumors of a potential departure.

Rich Paul’s visit reportedly centered on Kings’ star player De’Aaron Fox. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Fox’s wife, Recee, had planned a meeting with Sacramento’s general manager Monte McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox. The meeting was intended to discuss Fox’s future with the franchise, where he has spent the past eight years.

Fox addressed his contract situation with The Athletic, revealing that he had turned down a three-year, $165 million extension offer, citing misalignment with his long-term goals. “I want to make sure that we’re in a position to try to win in the future, because that’s ultimately what I want to do,” affirmed De’Aaron. He further elaborated during a conversation on The Draymond Green Show podcast, saying: “For me, it’s Are we looking like we’re continuing to get better year after year, and Are we going to be able to compete at a high level?”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This underscores Fox’s desire for a winning project that shows consistent improvement. So far, he has not accepted Sacramento’s proposal, feeling the team has yet to demonstrate a commitment to building a championship-caliber squad. However, Amick’s sources indicate that Fox has not formally requested a trade and remains open to hearing the Kings’ vision for the future before making any decisions.

e’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings in action against the Golden State Warriors during their preseason game at Chase Center

Advertisement

It is worth noting that De’Aaron Fox has expressed on multiple occasions his wish to spend his entire career with one team. This situation could very well be a strategic move to pressure the Kings into investing in the roster and crafting a winning project.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Is Domantas Sabonis better than Nikola Jokic? Kings coach Brown shares controversial take

De’Aaron Fox is the cornerstone of Sacramento Kings’ project

The Sacramento Kings heavily rely on the offensive brilliance of De’Aaron Fox, who is averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season. This year marks the best of his career, showcasing that he’s ready to achieve big things in the NBA.

Advertisement

However, the Kings have failed to make a significant impact during Fox’s eight-year tenure with the team. There has been little progress, and this season is no exception. Sacramento is far from playoff contention and even further from competing for the conference title, currently sitting 12th in the Western Conference standings.

While Fox has expressed his desire to remain part of the Kings’ project, the team must make significant reinforcements and present him with a winning project. Fox’s ambitions have long shifted from financial considerations to sporting success, his ultimate goal is to win titles and leave a lasting legacy in the NBA.

Advertisement