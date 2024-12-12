NBA News: Is Domantas Sabonis better than Nikola Jokic? Kings coach Brown shares controversial take

Few can argue against Nikola Jokic‘s dominance in the NBA over the past decade. The Denver Nuggets center has redefined his position with extraordinary performances, culminating in an NBA championship in 2023 and a Finals MVP award. Yet, Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown’s recent remarks suggest that Domantas Sabonis might outshine Jokic.

Brown pointed to an intriguing statistic from the 2023-24 season. Among the 25 players with the most touches, Sabonis recorded the second-shortest average touch length, trailing only Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers. This efficiency, according to Brown, sets Sabonis apart.

“I’m not saying Domas is better than Jokic or anything like that,” Brown clarified during an interview with ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. “But to me, that’s why Domas is a better playmaker than Jokic.” While his opinion is undoubtedly controversial, the statistic offers some support for his perspective. However, as the Kings coach himself noted, the comparison was limited to playmaking and not an overall evaluation of the two players.

Jokic and Sabonis share some similarities in their playing styles, both excelling as versatile centers who contribute across multiple areas of the game. They are the only players this season averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, underscoring their ability to impact the game on various levels.

Yet, Jokic’s accolades—including three NBA MVP awards—highlight his dominance as a player who consistently elevates his team. Sabonis, while impressive, has yet to reach that level of individual or team success.

Denver, Colorado, U.S – Nuggets NIKOLA JOKIC, right, makes a drive to the basket with Thunder s DOMANTAS SABONIS, left, during the 2nd. Half at the Pepsi Center Sunday afternoon. The Thunder beats the Nuggets 106-105.

Jokic vs. Sabonis

Nikola Jokic’s numbers this season reaffirm his status as a frontrunner for the MVP award. Averaging 32.3 points (second in the league behind Giannis Antetokounmpo), 13.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists, Jokic continues to redefine what a center can achieve. Of the top 50 scorers in the league, only Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young averages more assists per game.

In comparison, Sabonis is having a strong season but lacks Jokic’s gaudy statistics. He is currently 41st in scoring, averaging 20.8 points, along with 12.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 23 games. These numbers solidify him as one of the league’s most complete centers, but they fall short of Jokic’s historic pace.

While Mike Brown’s comparison highlights an interesting aspect of Sabonis’ playmaking, it’s hard to ignore the gulf in overall impact between the two players. Jokic remains in a league of his own, not only as a dominant individual talent but also as the centerpiece of a championship-winning team. Sabonis, on the other hand, continues to build his case as one of the league’s most versatile big men.