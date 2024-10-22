Trending topics:
NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic secures key teammate after millionaire contract extension

In pursuit of a new championship ring in the NBA, the star of the Denver Nuggets secures a key player on the roster with a contract extension.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on March 21, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesNikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on March 21, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

By Matías Persuh

The start of a new NBA season has come to an end, and teams are finally set to chase ultimate glory. The Denver Nuggets, led by Serbian star Nikola Jokic, secured a key player on the team with a lucrative contract extension and are once again going all in for a championship ring.

The player in question is none other than forward Aaron Gordon, who secured a lucrative deal with the Nuggets and will join Mike Malone’s team for at least four years, with the option to extend it for one more year.

The news was confirmed by journalist Shams Charania via his X account (formerly Twitter): “Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $133 million contract extension with the franchise, with a player option in 2028-29 and a trade kicker, Klutch Sports’ Calvin Andrews and Rich Paul, and Elise Gordon told ESPN.”

The player who previously wore the Orlando Magic jersey for several years is a key piece in Malone‘s scheme, and his continuity with the franchise excites fans about improving on last season’s performance.

Nikola Jokic Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic #15 and Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets watch from the bench as their team plays the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on March 29, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

The start of the season for the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are positioned as serious contenders in the Western Conference, and they will make their season debut against the surprising Oklahoma City Thunder next Thursday, October 24, at Ball Arena.

The second game for Malone’s squad, also at home, will be against a revamped Los Angeles Clippers team, in what is expected to be a high-flying matchup. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 26.

After their two home games, the Nuggets will have three scheduled away matches: the first will be in Canada against the Toronto Raptors, followed by a matchup against the Nets in Brooklyn, and finally facing the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

