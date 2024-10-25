Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have a key running back ready to play against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dallas Cowboys are in big trouble. After starting the 2024 season with a 3-3 record, they have one of the toughest stretches in the NFL ahead with games against the 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

Right now, the defense is suffering without stars like Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. On the other side of the ball, the lack of a running threat is the key issue for head coach Mike McCarthy.

That’s why, in order to help Dak Prescott, the Cowboys finally made a long awaited roster move. If they want to have any chance to win the Super Bowl, this might be the spark needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the starting running back of the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy confirmed that Dalvin Cook could finally make his debut as player of the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers. However, it’s still uncertain who will be the starter with other names such as Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.

“I think the biggest thing for us is that we’re taking the full week. Dalvin (Cook) is ready. I really like the work that he’s putting in. I think he is definitely in position to play.”

Advertisement