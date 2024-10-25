Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys might finally bring former star running back to help Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have a key running back ready to play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys are in big trouble. After starting the 2024 season with a 3-3 record, they have one of the toughest stretches in the NFL ahead with games against the 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

Right now, the defense is suffering without stars like Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. On the other side of the ball, the lack of a running threat is the key issue for head coach Mike McCarthy.

That’s why, in order to help Dak Prescott, the Cowboys finally made a long awaited roster move. If they want to have any chance to win the Super Bowl, this might be the spark needed.

Advertisement

Who is the starting running back of the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy confirmed that Dalvin Cook could finally make his debut as player of the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers. However, it’s still uncertain who will be the starter with other names such as Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.

“I think the biggest thing for us is that we’re taking the full week. Dalvin (Cook) is ready. I really like the work that he’s putting in. I think he is definitely in position to play.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Nuggets’ Jokic sends strong message to teammates after disappointing loss to Thunder
NBA

NBA News: Nuggets’ Jokic sends strong message to teammates after disappointing loss to Thunder

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers make early decision on LeBron James' son Bronny
NBA

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers make early decision on LeBron James' son Bronny

Bryce Young to miss two key Panthers teammates in return as starter
NFL

Bryce Young to miss two key Panthers teammates in return as starter

NFL News: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill lose key teammate due to tough injury
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill lose key teammate due to tough injury

Better Collective Logo