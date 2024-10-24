After all the controversy with the Jets and Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh is back in the NFL.

In 2021, Robert Saleh left his job as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers to become the head coach of the New York Jets. During the first two seasons as leader of the franchise, he fulfilled the promise of building a great defense.

However, the big problem was on the other side of the ball. After the Zach Wilson experiment failed, Aaron Rodgers signed with the Jets thanks to a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, in the fourth play of 2023, the quarterback suffered an Achilles injury.

That’s why 2024 was full of hope with the return of the veteran. Saleh and Rodgers were considered favorites by many to win the Super Bowl, but, following a loss against the Minnesota Vikings in London, Robert was shockingly fired.

What is Robert Saleh doing now?

Robert Saleh has a new coaching job as a consultant for Matt LaFleur with the Green Bay Packers. This week, Saleh was seen at practice on the field analyzing offensive plays.

Although he is a specialist on defense, the idea is that Saleh helps Jordan Love to dissect rival units. This was the explanation given by LaFleur about Saleh’s role.

“Yeah, I think it helps. His role is fluid. Having a defensive mind talking offense and helping us with things he might be able to see, kind of similar scheme stuff, things the defense might be looking for. It helps. I think he’s got an elite defensive mind. But that’s why I want him on the offensive side. So he can help us attack the defenses.”

Will Robert Saleh become defensive coordinator of the Packers?

According to Matt LaFleur, Robert Saleh isn’t a candidate to replace Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. This is just a role as a consultant.

“No, I don’t want to do that (Saleh as coordinator). I think Haf and our defensive staff have a great thing going right now. I totally trust them. So, I think it’s Year 1. He’s kind of got to go through it himself. So, I don’t want to do that.”