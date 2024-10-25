NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay makes final admission about Cooper Kupp trade rumors

The last few days have been busy for the Los Angeles Rams as rumors have swirled that wide receiver Cooper Kupp could be leaving the franchise in the current 2024 NFL season. It was even said that several teams were interested in trading for him. After Thursday night’s convincing win over the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Sean McVay made a final statement on the subject.

Despite his injuries, Kupp remains one of the top receivers in the league. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, and even NFC rival Detroit Lions had their eyes on him to acquire his services. Another rumor that surfaced was that the Rams wanted at least a second round pick in exchange for the player. The truth is that McVay took charge of the matter and clarified the different versions.

“Here’s what I’m going to tell you. Teams have been reaching out to him, but some of the things I’ve seen are just not true. We have been getting calls and letting him know what the dialog has been. A lot of it is unfortunate speculation. I’m very happy to have Cooper Kupp with us and I hope it stays that way,” McVay admitted about Kupp’s trade rumors.

Based on the words of the Rams head coach, much of what is being rumored is a lie. However, the only certainty at this point is that the wide receiver will remain with the Los Angeles franchise, where he is an essential piece for McVay. Nothing in this story is final.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Kupp’s various injuries

Kupp has battled injuries in recent years. Thursday’s win over the Vikings marked his return to the current NFL season after missing five games due to an ankle injury suffered in the Rams’ Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Injuries to the 31-year-old receiver in recent years have not prevented him from performing well. The last regular season in which he played in every game was 2021, when Kupp led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. That great campaign earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors and the Super Bowl MVP trophy with the Rams.

Kupp’s return against the Vikings

Kupp was a big part of the Rams’ win over the Vikings on Thursday Night Football. The wide receiver caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, his second of the season. So far this season, he has 23 receptions for 198 yards and his return to the field is great news for the Rams, who have won two straight to move to 3-4 and remain alive in the race for the postseason.