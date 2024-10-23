NFL News: Texans sign former Super Bowl champion to help QB CJ Stroud

The Houston Texans have shown that they can add experience to their tactical scheme to stay at the top of the AFC South, where they have a 5-2 record. Quarterback CJ Stroud adds a veteran defender, a former Super Bowl champion, to help him both on and off the field in the 2024 NFL season.

Stroud is in his second professional season in the NFL, leading the Texans to a winning record and a playoff berth. As such, a former league champion can provide valuable advice for key moments in the tournament, in addition to helping him in-game.

The former Super Bowl champion joining CJ Stroud’s Houston Texans is none other than linebacker Devin White. The 26-year-old was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he failed to make his debut in the current season, but found a better destination in head coach DeMeco Ryans’ team.

White was a Super Bowl LV champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he shared a team with the legendary Tom Brady. That season, the new Texans linebacker set a single-season high in combined tackles with 140 to lead the Bucs. He also set a single-season high in solo tackles (97).

Former Bucs Super Bowl champion LB Devin White

Devin White’s performance in the NFL

While he hasn’t seen any playing time this season after a poor stint with the Eagles, White has proven his worth in a big way. The 26-year-old linebacker played for the Buccaneers from 2019-2023, recording 566 combined tackles in 76 games, with 75 of those coming from the start. The previous campaign was his lowest in terms of numbers, as he recorded 49 solo tackles and 34 assists.

Why was Devin White released from the Eagles?

White was released by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. He had previously signed a one-year, $4 million contract in free agency, but was inactive for the first four games of the season and then the linebacker cited personal reasons for not playing in the fifth game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his former team.

The Eagles agreed to release him before the trade deadline so he would not be subject to waivers and could choose his new team. White’s last few months have been plagued by injuries to his foot and groin last year. He ended last season with the Bucs and a fifth-year option on his rookie contract.