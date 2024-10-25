NBA News: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson sounds alarm for West after Mavericks' dominant debut

The Dallas Mavericks opened their NBA season with a statement, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 120-109. Following the Mavs’ commanding performance, Magic Johnson issued a pointed message to Western Conference contenders, stressing the threat Dallas poses.

The Mavs shone in the second half, marking Klay Thompson’s much-anticipated debut with the team. Thompson, a former Golden State Warrior, made an immediate impact, posting 22 points in his first game with Dallas.

“Klay Thompson looked great in his Dallas Mavericks debut, scoring 22 easy points,” Johnson posted on his X account. “The Mavs were missing a third scorer last year – now they have one in Klay Thompson. Every team in the West should be worried about Dallas this season because the Mavs are built for the Playoffs.”

Luka Doncic also starred with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, delivering an impressive comeback after missing preseason games with a calf injury.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks congratulates Luka Doncic #77 on his three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Klay Thompson sets record in Mavs debut

All eyes were on Thompson’s debut after 13 seasons with the Warriors, and he delivered. In the win over the Spurs, he nailed six of ten three-pointers, becoming the first Mavericks player in franchise history to hit this mark in a debut game.

Thompson’s efficiency was key as he finished with 22 points, just behind Doncic. Alongside his shooting, Thompson contributed 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 assist, making an impact on both ends of the floor.

Upcoming Mavericks’ games

Following their season-opening win, Jason Kidd’s Mavericks will face the Phoenix Suns on October 26. Two days later, they’ll return to American Airlines Center to play the Utah Jazz, hoping to build on their early momentum with Doncic back in full form.