MLB

MLB News: Yankees’ Juan Soto gets key free agency message from teammate ahead of World Series

Juan Soto's teammate makes a special appeal to the Dominican star regarding free agency ahead of the MLB World Series.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts during batting practice on workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts during batting practice on workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

A teammate of star Juan Soto on the New York Yankees has made a specific appeal for him to remain with the team. With the MLB regular season coming to an end and the World Series approaching, along with Soto’s free agency looming, his teammate has expressed a desire for the star hitter to continue his career in the Bronx.

Austin Wells has highlighted Soto’s outstanding performance this season with the Yankees. With a career-high 41 home runs and impressive offensive production, Soto has proven to be at the top of his game.

Wells argues that Juan Soto has found his place in New York and suggests that by staying with the Yankees, he could cement his legacy and continue his success. Winning a World Series with the team would be the perfect capstone to an exceptional season.

Wells sent a key message about Soto’s future with the Yankees, telling Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, “You’ve had the best year of your career here. Why would you want to leave?'”

(L-R) Juan Soto #22 Austin Wells #28 Aaron Judge #99 and Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees celebrate after their team win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The key decision awaiting Juan Soto’s future in MLB

Soto’s decision will be pivotal for the Yankees’ future. If the team is able to retain him, it would solidify a power duo with Aaron Judge that could dominate MLB for years to come. However, it’s likely that other teams will aggressively pursue the talented slugger, making his free agency one of the most anticipated decisions of the offseason

The outcome of this story will be one of the most significant topics of the upcoming offseason. Yankees fans hope Soto decides to stay and continue building his legacy with the team.

Alexander Rosquez

Better Collective Logo