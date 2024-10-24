NCAAF News: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel sends strong message to QB Nico Iamaleava

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers are putting on a strong NCAA season under head coach Josh Heupel. Despite an upsetting loss to Arkansas on the road, the Vols have taken down great programs in the SEC and hold a 6-1 record (3-1 Conference). As the team enjoys a bye week after the colossal win in the Third Saturday of October game, Heupel sent a strong message to the team’s freshman QB1 Nico Iamaleava.

The Volunteers sit in fourth place in the Southeastern Conference, however, with five games left to play, the jury is still out on this up-tight race for the title. Tennessee took down Alabama on their last outing and are now in a bye week, gearing up for their return to action against Kentucky on November 2nd.

‘Rocky Top’ has echoed loud and clear in college football so far this season. Fans in Knoxville are confident on their team and hope they can make a run in the Playoffs with young Nico Iamaleava under center. Head coach Heupel had a strong statement for Iamaleava who is going through his first starts, after a redshirt true freshman year in 2023.

“I think it’s tough when you play that position,” Heupel said, via On3. “When it’s not going well, I describe it as it feels like the walls are kind of pressing in on you. To have the courage, the strength, the fortitude to push back on it and go play really good football, not perfect, but really good football, find a way to come away with the win, you got to be a tough, tough dude mentally and physically to withstand all that. It’s one of the real positives that you take away from the game with Nico.

Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers warms up before their game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Neyland Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“That’s whether you’re young or you’ve played a lot of football, but certainly when you’re young. When things aren’t going well, you can hear certain members of the crowd. … You’ve turned it over, you haven’t moved the ball, whatever it is. The quarterback takes ownership of all of that.“

Heupel on what he liked about Nico against Alabama

Though Iamaleava’s numbers against the Crimson Tide might not blow anybody away, it was still a really good outing. College football is not always about playing ‘hero-ball’, sometimes teams just need their quarterbacks to set the pace and weather the storm.

Iamaleava did that, as good as anybody for that matter. And in return the Vols defeated Bama by a final score of 24-17. Tennessee’s QB finished the game with 14 completions for 194 yards, a TD and an INT. While adding 44 yards through the ground.

“There’s a couple things just with his eyes, leading to where he is at body position on a couple of those things. Made some really nice throws too. You look at some of the big plays. To be able to complete Chris (Brazzell) in the end zone on the third down. So some things that he’s got to continue grow in, but that’s all a part of continuing to grow a little bit.”

