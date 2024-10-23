The Atlanta Falcons want to provide Kirk Cousins with more weapons, which is why the NFC South club has signed a new wide receiver to help the quarterback in the 2024 NFL season.

Falcons sign a new wide receiver for Kirk Cousins

The Falcons have strong faith in what Kirk Cousins can offer them. The former Vikings player had a successful tenure in Minnesota, prompting Atlanta to sign him for the 2024 season.

The NFC South team boasts a solid roster, with an offense that has improved with Cousins under center. Still, the front office wants to make him more comfortable by bringing in a new wide receiver.

On Wednesday, the Falcons announced the signing of Phillip Dorsett. The veteran wideout was cut by the Broncos on August 26, and now Atlanta has added him to their practice squad.

Dorsett, a former first-round pick in 2015 by the Colts, has had stints with the Patriots, Jaguars, Seahawks, Texans, and Broncos. The 31-year-old had a solid tenure with Indianapolis but struggled with consistency to become the team’s WR1 long-term.

Why are the Falcons signing Phillip Dorsett?

The former Miami standout has played 94 games in the NFL, tallying 151 receptions for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns. He adds depth to a wide receiver room led by Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

With Rondale Moore out for the season, the Falcons needed a new wide receiver, and Dorsett was the best available option in free agency. He now awaits activation from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

