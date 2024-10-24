Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined for the entire 2024 NFL season as of today, and now the San Francisco 49ers have now provided a major update on his injury and his potential return.

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers are eager to know when Christian McCaffrey will play again. The team has provided a major update on his Achilles injury, including a possible return date to the field.

The 2024 NFL season has been marred by injuries. Several teams have struggled to keep their rosters healthy, but the 49ers seem to have been affected the most.

During the offseason, the 49ers rested Christian McCaffrey due to a calf injury. Unfortunately, things got worse when it was later revealed that he had Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

49ers receive positive update on Christian McCaffrey’s return

The 49ers’ offense has been hit hard by injuries. Alongside McCaffrey, players like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk have also faced health issues.

see also NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on controversial sideline run vs 49ers

While Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season due to a torn ACL, Samuel and Kittle have returned. The main question remains whether McCaffrey will play this year after being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis.

Advertisement

When the tendinitis was discovered, alarms were raised. Fortunately, the injury was caught early, allowing McCaffrey to receive the necessary treatment to prevent it from worsening.

Advertisement

Though he has been on injured reserve, head coach Kyle Shanahan has given a positive update, stating that McCaffrey is expected to return to practice during the team’s Week 9 bye.

Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined due to an Achilles issue

McCaffrey was aiming to be ready for Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, but the team prefers to give him extra rest. He should be available for Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will McCaffrey require surgery?

Achilles tendinitis can heal with proper rehab. McCaffrey needs to let his tendons rest for the swelling to subside and to avoid further damage.

see also NFL News: Brock Purdy and the 49ers could lose another star player due to injury

If he doesn’t follow the prescribed treatment, there’s a risk his Achilles could tear, which would require surgery to repair.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE