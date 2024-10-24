Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: 49ers provide major update on Christian McCaffrey's injury and return

Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined for the entire 2024 NFL season as of today, and now the San Francisco 49ers have now provided a major update on his injury and his potential return.

Christian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesChristian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers

By Fernando Franco Puga

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers are eager to know when Christian McCaffrey will play again. The team has provided a major update on his Achilles injury, including a possible return date to the field.

The 2024 NFL season has been marred by injuries. Several teams have struggled to keep their rosters healthy, but the 49ers seem to have been affected the most.

During the offseason, the 49ers rested Christian McCaffrey due to a calf injury. Unfortunately, things got worse when it was later revealed that he had Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

Advertisement

49ers receive positive update on Christian McCaffrey’s return

The 49ers’ offense has been hit hard by injuries. Alongside McCaffrey, players like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk have also faced health issues.

NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on controversial sideline run vs 49ers

see also

NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on controversial sideline run vs 49ers

While Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season due to a torn ACL, Samuel and Kittle have returned. The main question remains whether McCaffrey will play this year after being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis.

Advertisement

When the tendinitis was discovered, alarms were raised. Fortunately, the injury was caught early, allowing McCaffrey to receive the necessary treatment to prevent it from worsening.

Though he has been on injured reserve, head coach Kyle Shanahan has given a positive update, stating that McCaffrey is expected to return to practice during the team’s Week 9 bye.

Advertisement
Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined due to an Achilles issue

Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined due to an Achilles issue

McCaffrey was aiming to be ready for Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, but the team prefers to give him extra rest. He should be available for Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

Will McCaffrey require surgery?

Achilles tendinitis can heal with proper rehab. McCaffrey needs to let his tendons rest for the swelling to subside and to avoid further damage.

NFL News: Brock Purdy and the 49ers could lose another star player due to injury

see also

NFL News: Brock Purdy and the 49ers could lose another star player due to injury

If he doesn’t follow the prescribed treatment, there’s a risk his Achilles could tear, which would require surgery to repair.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Colorado star Shedeur Sanders sends subtle message to Tom Brady, Raiders
College Football

NCAAF News: Colorado star Shedeur Sanders sends subtle message to Tom Brady, Raiders

Andy Reid and Chiefs wanted another wide receiver before trade for DeAndre Hopkins
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs wanted another wide receiver before trade for DeAndre Hopkins

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses if Chicago White Sox could relocate
MLB

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses if Chicago White Sox could relocate

NFL News: Panthers QB Bryce Young sends strong message to HC Dave Canales, Andy Dalton
NFL

NFL News: Panthers QB Bryce Young sends strong message to HC Dave Canales, Andy Dalton

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo