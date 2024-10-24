Fans of the San Francisco 49ers are eager to know when Christian McCaffrey will play again. The team has provided a major update on his Achilles injury, including a possible return date to the field.
The 2024 NFL season has been marred by injuries. Several teams have struggled to keep their rosters healthy, but the 49ers seem to have been affected the most.
During the offseason, the 49ers rested Christian McCaffrey due to a calf injury. Unfortunately, things got worse when it was later revealed that he had Achilles tendinitis in both legs.
49ers receive positive update on Christian McCaffrey’s return
The 49ers’ offense has been hit hard by injuries. Alongside McCaffrey, players like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk have also faced health issues.
see also
NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on controversial sideline run vs 49ers
While Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season due to a torn ACL, Samuel and Kittle have returned. The main question remains whether McCaffrey will play this year after being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis.
When the tendinitis was discovered, alarms were raised. Fortunately, the injury was caught early, allowing McCaffrey to receive the necessary treatment to prevent it from worsening.
Though he has been on injured reserve, head coach Kyle Shanahan has given a positive update, stating that McCaffrey is expected to return to practice during the team’s Week 9 bye.
Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined due to an Achilles issue
McCaffrey was aiming to be ready for Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, but the team prefers to give him extra rest. He should be available for Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Will McCaffrey require surgery?
Achilles tendinitis can heal with proper rehab. McCaffrey needs to let his tendons rest for the swelling to subside and to avoid further damage.
see also
NFL News: Brock Purdy and the 49ers could lose another star player due to injury
If he doesn’t follow the prescribed treatment, there’s a risk his Achilles could tear, which would require surgery to repair.
SurveyWho will win?
Who will win?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE