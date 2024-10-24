The Kansas City Chiefs announced an unexpected move shortly after confirming DeAndre Hopkins will be joining Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in the 2024 NFL season.

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs officially confirmed the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins. On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes already sent Hopkins a clear message about the big trade, but in hypothetical terms as neither he nor Andy Reid could talk about the move until it was completed.

But now that D-Hop is already a Chief, the team didn’t waste time to make room for the wide receiver. In fact, Kansas City took everyone by surprise by making an unexpected move only 22 minutes after announcing Hopkins.

The decision in question was placing Skyy Moore on Injured Reserve. According to the Chiefs, the third-year wide receiver is dealing with a core muscle injury, but there was no mention of this before.

The Chiefs’ injury report in Wednesday’s practice only had six players listed with injuries who were full participants. However, Moore wasn’t one of them. Therefore, his sudden trip to IR is surprising, to say the least.

Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Considering the timing of this announcement, many feel like it’s too much of a coincidence. Either way, Moore’s injury is paving the way for Reid and Mahomes to have Hopkins on the 53-man roster and count on the star wideout in Week 8.

Skyy Moore’s lackluster numbers with the Chiefs

While Moore’s reported injury increases the Chiefs’ holes at wide receiver, this one doesn’t look like a true loss for the team. The 2022 second-round pick has failed to make a single reception this season despite playing more than 80 snaps, being targeted three times by Mahomes.

In 36 regular season appearances with the Chiefs, Moore has recorded 43 catches for 494 yards and a touchdown. His biggest moment with Reid and Mahomes came in Super Bowl LVII though, contributing with six points in the 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who are Mahomes and Reid’s options at WR with Hopkins’ addition?

With Moore joining Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashee Rice on Injured Reserve, the Chiefs now have four healthy wide receivers on the active roster: Hopkins, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, and Mecole Hardman.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of two key players Reid confirmed Mahomes will miss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, so chances are the Chiefs elevate one of their players from the practice squad.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Shortly after learning about Smith-Schuster’s injury, the Chiefs took action by turning to a familiar WR to help Reid and Mahomes with Cornell Powell, who is on the scout team alongside Justyn Ross, Montrell Washington, and Nikko Remigio.

Reid breaks silence on Chiefs’ decision to place Skyy Moore on IR

It didn’t take long for Reid to address the noise made by Moore’s inclusion on IR. According to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports, Reid explained that the wideout came in on Wednesday with the core muscle injury and needs it fixed, which is why the wideout will likely undergo surgery.