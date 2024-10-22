NBA News: James Harden's teammate Terance Mann makes something clear about Clippers' defense

With the NBA season opener just around the corner, the Los Angeles Clippers are ramping up preparations, and one of James Harden's teammates, Terance Mann, made a bold statement about the team's defense.

The Los Angeles Clippers fans have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the NBA preseason. With two key players sidelined due to injury, James Harden taking center stage, and the integration of new talent. The team has faced several significant developments over the past few weeks, with Terance Mann as one of the player to watch.

In anticipation of the Clippers‘ season opener against the Phoenix Suns, where Kevin Durant will be a key opponent, some players have shared their thoughts on the team’s strategy. Among them was Terance Mann, one of Harden’s close partners on the court.

Mann, who has been working on building chemistry with Harden and others, spoke to the media from the Clippers’ training center. He offered a bold statement about the team’s defense: “I think it’s the best defensive team that I’ve ever been on in my life.“

“I’m excited for them. Easily top two, probably the number one defensive team I have been a part of,” Mann added. Head coach Tyronn Lue has a strong emphasis on defense as a key priority.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Terance Mann #14 of the LA Clippers in the first half during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Mann on the Clippers defense

Terance Mann didn’t just share his thoughts on the Clippers being the best defensive team he’s ever been part of. He also broke down how the defense is coming together in training.

“Everybody’s ability to guard 1-on-1, the way we scrap, help each other, and the knack people have for stealing the ball,” Mann explained. His insights reflect the emphasis on individual and collective effort in building a defense-first mentality as the Clippers prepare for the season.

Mann on facing the Suns in the season opener

The Clippers will open the season against Durant and the Phoenix Suns, one of the most formidable teams in the league this year. Mann expressed his enthusiasm about the matchup: “That’s the perfect challenge. A team like that, really offensive and savvy. We’re excited for this challenge.”

Mann’s excitement highlights the Clippers’ readiness to test their strong defense against one of the NBA‘s top offensive teams right from the start. The match will take place this Wednesday in the Intuit Dome, the new home of LA’s team.

