NBA News: Orlando Magic make big move to help Paolo Banchero

With the NBA season opener approaching, the Orlando Magic have made a significant roster move to bolster their backcourt and provide key support for rising star Paolo Banchero.

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic celebrates after scoring during the third quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 104-103.
Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic celebrates after scoring during the third quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 104-103.

By Santiago Tovar

The Orlando Magic are building a strong roster ahead of the NBA regular season. After a preseason in which they secured a final victory with Paolo Banchero as the key player, the Magic have now confirmed a major move.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Magic have signed Jalen Suggs, a standout rookie guard who was part of the 2024 NBA All-Defensive team, to a long-term extension. This move will provide additional support to Banchero and bolster the team’s chances of starting the season on a strong note.

“Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has agreed to a five-year, $150.5 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. Massive new deal for the 2024 NBA All-Defensive team member,” Charania shared on his X account (formerly Twitter).

After delivering strong performances over the last three seasons, Suggs is set to remain with the Magic for another five years, continuing to wear the #4 jersey. This extension ends speculation about a potential departure, solidifying Suggs as a key part of Orlando’s future for the NBA regular season.

Jalen Suggs playing

Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Suggs stats in three seasons with the Magic

Four years ago, Suggs made his debut with the Orlando Magic, and since then, he has steadily contributed to the team’s growth. Over the course of 176 games played, Suggs has averaged 4.1 field goals per game, with a 3-point shooting percentage of .333, and an average of 11.5 points per game.

In the last playoffs, Suggs emerged as one of the key players for the Magic alongside Paolo Banchero. Suggs started all 7 playoff games, where he averaged 4.7 field goals per game, shot 29.2% from beyond the arc, grabbed an impressive 5.1 rebounds per game, and scored 14.7 points on average.

His consistent performance on both ends of the floor has made him an integral part of the Magic’s roster, culminating in his recent contract extension and solidifying his place as a key player for the franchise moving forward.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

