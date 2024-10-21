NBA News: Orlando Magic make big move to help Paolo Banchero

With the NBA season opener approaching, the Orlando Magic have made a significant roster move to bolster their backcourt and provide key support for rising star Paolo Banchero.

The Orlando Magic are building a strong roster ahead of the NBA regular season. After a preseason in which they secured a final victory with Paolo Banchero as the key player, the Magic have now confirmed a major move.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Magic have signed Jalen Suggs, a standout rookie guard who was part of the 2024 NBA All-Defensive team, to a long-term extension. This move will provide additional support to Banchero and bolster the team’s chances of starting the season on a strong note.

“Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has agreed to a five-year, $150.5 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. Massive new deal for the 2024 NBA All-Defensive team member,” Charania shared on his X account (formerly Twitter).

After delivering strong performances over the last three seasons, Suggs is set to remain with the Magic for another five years, continuing to wear the #4 jersey. This extension ends speculation about a potential departure, solidifying Suggs as a key part of Orlando’s future for the NBA regular season.

Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Suggs stats in three seasons with the Magic

Four years ago, Suggs made his debut with the Orlando Magic, and since then, he has steadily contributed to the team’s growth. Over the course of 176 games played, Suggs has averaged 4.1 field goals per game, with a 3-point shooting percentage of .333, and an average of 11.5 points per game.

In the last playoffs, Suggs emerged as one of the key players for the Magic alongside Paolo Banchero. Suggs started all 7 playoff games, where he averaged 4.7 field goals per game, shot 29.2% from beyond the arc, grabbed an impressive 5.1 rebounds per game, and scored 14.7 points on average.

His consistent performance on both ends of the floor has made him an integral part of the Magic’s roster, culminating in his recent contract extension and solidifying his place as a key player for the franchise moving forward.