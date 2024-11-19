NBA News: Bronny James' next goal? LeBron's wife Savannah reveals ambitious dream for their son

This year, Bronny James achieved a lifelong dream by making his NBA debut and sharing the court with his father, LeBron James, as members of the Los Angeles Lakers. Now Bronny may have a new goal for his career, as his mother Savannah recently hinted.

The 2024 season marked a milestone for the James family, with LeBron and Bronny James becoming the first father-son duo in NBA history. Although Bronny played just a few minutes across four games, it was enough to etch their names into the league’s record books. However, the young guard isn’t content to rest on his accomplishments, as his mother Savannah recently revealed one of his potential future career aspirations.

Speaking on her podcast, Everybody’s Crazy, Savannah reflected on LeBron’s gold medal win with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics. “This would be the last time that we would have an experience where their dad would be playing in the Olympics or anybody,” she said.

But Savannah didn’t stop there. She opened the door to a new possibility, adding, “Until maybe Bronny gets called up.” Her comment sparked excitement, hinting at the potential for her eldest son to follow in LeBron’s footsteps and represent the United States on the global stage. She also extended the dream to her other children, saying, “Or Bryce gets called up, or maybe even Zuri playing volleyball. But yeah, that’s the last time for a while.”

Savannah James (L) and NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Liberty defeated the Aces 90-82.

Big shoes to fill for Bronny

Matching LeBron’s achievements in the NBA is an almost impossible task, and the same could be said about his legacy with Team USA. As one of the most decorated Olympic basketball players in U.S. history, LeBron won three gold medals (Beijing 2008, London 2012, Paris 2024) and a bronze (Athens 2004).

His four Olympic medals tie him with Carmelo Anthony, second only to Kevin Durant’s four golds. If Bronny aims to join Team USA, he will be chasing one of the greatest international legacies in basketball history, adding even more weight to the James name.

A long road ahead for Bronny

Despite Savannah’s aspirations and Bronny’s own ambitions, the young guard has significant steps to take before he can reach the heights his father has achieved. His immediate focus will be on building experience and consistency in the G-League with South Bay. Only after proving himself at that level can Bronny realistically compete for a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers‘ roster.

From there, his path to Team USA will depend on his growth as a player and his ability to stand out among a deep pool of talent. While the dream is lofty, Savannah’s words underscore the high expectations and potential that surround Bronny as he continues his basketball journey.