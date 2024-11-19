NFL News: Andy Reid makes his feelings clear after Bills end Chiefs' undefeated streak

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the 2024 NFL season against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to avoid defeat for months, but their winning streak came to an end after 15 games. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills handed Andy Reid‘s team its first loss of the 2024 NFL season.

The Chiefs hadn’t lost since December 2023, when they fell 14-20 to division rivals Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. This season, Kansas City was off to a perfect start with nine wins.

That run came to an end with a 30-21 loss in Buffalo, which sees the Chiefs at 9-1 after 11 weeks. Either way, Reid made it clear that being undefeated has never been one of the team’s priorities.

“I don’t really care about all that crap,” Reid told reporters in his weekly press conference via Zoom on Monday, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “I go forward and try to exhaust what team we’re playing, and I present that to the players that way and expect them to do the same.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“So I don’t really hear a lot of that talk from them or think they care too much about that, other than exhausting yourself the best you can to prepare yourself for that team there that week. Then you get to a point where you say, Listen, I’ve done everything I possibly can. Here’s a product. And you go play.”

Chiefs have been hard to beat in 2024 NFL season

Though emulating the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ feat looked like a challenging task, the Chiefs seemed to be on track. After all, the weeks kept on passing and Kansas City kept on winning, even with a tough schedule while missing key players in the 2024 NFL season.

Only a week before losing in Buffalo, the Chiefs avoided defeat against the Denver Broncos in epic fashion. In the dying seconds of the game, Leo Chenal blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt from Wil Lutz to send Arrowhead into a frenzy, as it allowed Kansas City to hold on to a 16-14 lead to get the win.

However, the magic didn’t last long. While the Chiefs managed to stay within touching distance on the score, the Bills led for much of the game, and a 26-yard rushing touchdown by Josh Allen sealed the deal late in the fourth quarter.

Reid, Mahomes might recover key weapon in Chiefs’ next game

At 9-1, the Chiefs continue to lead the AFC. After the loss to the Bills, Kansas City will return to action on Sunday, November 24, to play the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 12.

It appears that Reid and Patrick Mahomes will recover a key weapon for this game, with running back Isiah Pacheco expected to make a long-awaited return after fracturing his fibula in Week 2.