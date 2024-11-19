Trending topics:
Argentina vs Peru LIVE: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina host Peru for Matchday 12 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. La Albiceleste, with Lionel Messi, are playing their last match of the year at La Bombonera.

Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
© Christian Alvarenga/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

By Natalia Lobo

With Lionel Messi, Argentina face Peru tonight at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires for Matchday 12 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. If you don’t want to miss any of the action, follow our live blog to keep track of the match.

Lionel Scaloni’s men want to end the year on a high note with a victory to secure their place at the top of the standings. Especially after losing 2-1 to Paraguay in their last match. Meanwhile, Peru are coming from a goalless draw to Chile. If you want to watch the game in the US, you can do so on Fubo (free trial).

Argentina host Peru for Matchday 12 of World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Peru!

The two teams will face each other at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina. La Albiceleste, with Lionel Messi, want to end the year with a win, after coming from a 2-1 defeat against Paraguay.

Stay with us so you don't miss a single thing with minute by minute updates!

