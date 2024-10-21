Trending topics:
NBA News: Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving makes something clear about Klay Thompson

Since arriving from the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson has made a strong impression on the Dallas Mavericks, and team star Kyrie Irving recently shared his thoughts on the new addition.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Dante Gonzalez

One of the most surprising moves of the 2024-25 NBA season was Klay Thompson’s transfer from the Golden State Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks have been welcoming to the four-time champion, and now his new teammate, Kyrie Irving, has made something clear on having Thompson as part of the team.

After spending over 14 years with the Warriors, Thompson sought new challenges, leaving his comfort zone in the Bay Area to join a Dallas team looking to improve on last season’s performance. Following a preseason with Thompson, Irving was asked about what it’s like to have him on the roster. Irving didn’t hesitate to offer his praise.

What kind of guy is Klay? When you get to know him, he’s a regular human being. He just stays to himself, loves his family, loves what he does for a living, loves helping out people, loves traveling… He’s just an overall good person,” Irving shared with the press after Sunday’s Mavs practice.

Joining a new team as a four-time NBA champion has garnered Thompson a great deal of respect within the squad. However, as Irving noted, Thompson remains humble and committed, whether he’s playing or supporting the team from the bench. “It’s a luxury and we don’t take the credit on having that type of guy, and that type of personality in the locker room,” Kyrie ended his statement.

Kris Dunn 8 of the Los Angeles Clippers defends against Klay Thompson 31 of the Dallas Mavericks during their preseason game on Monday October 14, 2024 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California.

Irving’s decision on NBA coach role

At 32, Kyrie is in the twilight of his career as a player, and inevitably questions about his future appear. Once he retire, will Kyrie Irving be a coach in the NBA? The Mavs player decided to lower the expectations ahead of his career decision.

I don’t know if I’m going to coach at this level, man. I’m more of like, consultant type. I like to make my own hours. If you’re telling me I have to show at 9 AM I’m like, ‘Maybe like 9:08 or something like that,'” Irving joked. He then offered a more serious response, hinting at his plans to create “one of the best academies of all time.”

Once I’m done, ill definitely have one of the best academies of all time. Skills training, mental, spiritual, emotional, and just bring out a lot of the experts, not only in the game of Basketball, but in different fields. Bring a lot of youth together,” the Mavs player said.

While he envisions staying involved in basketball, Irving emphasized that his current focus remains on enjoying every moment he has left on the court: “After basketball it’s going to be so much fun, but right now I’m enjoying this as much (as possible).”

