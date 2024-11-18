NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear to Buffaloes players imitating Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter is a once-in-a-generation talent. The Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver/cornerback has taken over the gridiron and dominates on both sides of the ball. Though he serves as an inspiration for many players, Deion Sanders has made one thing clear to anyone aspiring to reach Hunter’s level and excel on both offense and defense.

The Buffaloes program may stand out for its big names on campus, but they certainly got much more going on in Boulder than just clout. Colorado is now 8-2 on the NCAA season and looking as a favorite to win the Big 12 title. While the team is focused on making the playoffs and winning their conference for the first time since 2001, Hunter is among the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy.

Deion Sanders has always been vocal about Hunter’s abilities and the impact he makes on every snap. While he acknowledged other players in the program who are capable of playing on both sides of the field, Primetime set a clear boundary, emphasizing a key principle for those aspiring to follow in Hunter’s footsteps.

“We attract guys that could possibly play both ways, and if they can handle it, I’ll give them the opportunity,” Deion Sanders said, via On3. “My rule is you got to be great at something first. You can’t be average on offense and average on defense, and I’m going to give you that luxury. Dominate something first, then I’ll allow you to get on the other side of the ball.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Other versatile players in Colorado

The Buffaloes have an exclusive group called the “Gray Jersey Club“. Members wear the gray jersey in practice and access is exclusive to players who play on both offense and defense, or special teams, as well. Tyler Brown and Isaiah Hardge join Travis Hunter. Brown is a guard on the Buffs’ offensive line, yet he also practices on defense.

Hardge, on the other hand, came into the school as a wide receiver, but has converted into a cornerback. However, he still gets reps on offense, though he is yet to register a catch on the season.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are transforming the college football landscape. Coach Prime has drawn significant attention to Colorado and the Big 12 conference, reshaping how schools build their rosters. He is setting an example with his approach to athletes capable of excelling in multiple positions.

