NBA News: Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau confirms Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns may recover key teammate

Coach Tom Thibodeau's New York Knicks could get a key player back to help Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns on a five-game road trip away from home in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The New York Knicks proved they can put a poor start to the season behind them and continue to build on the strong performances of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in the current 2024-25 NBA season. In that vein, coach Tom Thibodeau’s franchise could get a key player back.

The Knicks have won three straight games and look to stretch their streak of consecutive wins when they play away from home over the next five games. Brunson proved he is healthy after injury rumors and continues to lead New York into contention for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. However, a new name could return to the roster.

Center Towns is averaging 26.4 points per game this season, his first with the Knicks after coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves. His numbers are remarkable, but with Mitchell Robinson out due to injury, the offensive rotation is pretty thin, so getting an offensive player back is great news at this point.

Towns and Brunson’s teammate who could rejoin Knicks’ roster

Coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that center Precious Achiuwa, who has been unable to play in his season debut because of a hamstring strain since the end of the preseason, will return for the team’s five-game, 10-day road trip. The information was released by Knicks insider Kristian Winfield on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Precious Achiuwa #5 of the New York Knicks dribbles during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2024 in New York City.

Knicks five-game road trip

The New York side will have the difficult challenge of playing five straight games on the road, racking up the miles. Next Thursday, Brunson’s team travels to Phoenix to face the Suns, then has to visit the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and finishes its tour with an NBA Cup game against the Charlotte Hornets. It will be a stretch to take advantage of the presence of Achiuwa as a backup for Towns, against opponents that will have several key injuries.

Offensive Options for the Knicks

Achiuwa is close to returning to the court, which is crucial for a Knicks team that has Towns as its star center. Thibodeau’s rotation scheme will benefit from having a strong presence after the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein and the emergence of Ariel Hukporti and Jericho Sims, who have played as Towns’ backups.