NCAAF News: Lane Kiffin warns Jaxson Dart, rest of Ole Miss players about game vs Florida

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin issued a strong message to QB Jaxson Dart and rest of the team on upcoming game against the Florida Gators.

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a morale-boosting, statement victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. The Rebels dominated the Dawgs and handed them a crushing 28-10 loss. However, Ole Miss cannot step off the pedal and must win on their visit to the Florida Gators as they hope to make the College Football Playoffs. Head coach Lane Kiffin issued a warning to quarterback Jaxson Dart and the rest of the team about this critical matchup.

The Gators season has been underwhelming as the team sits near the SEC’s basement with a 3-4 record in league play. However, fans in Gainesville have seen a glimpse of hope after the upset win over LSU. Florida has looked very different with DJ Lagway under center, and the Rebels cannot afford to underestimate them.

Moreover, Ole Miss will be walking into a hostile environment at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. ‘The Swamp’ was a decisive factor in the Gators’ win over the Tigers, and if the Rebels don’t take that into account they could watch their season come to an end.

As Ole Miss has its back against the wall with no margin of error, Kiffin warned his players, including QB Jaxson Dart, on what they’ll take on, next Saturday.

Jaxson Dart #2 of the Ole Miss Rebels celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the second half during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Rebels defeated the Razorbacks 63-31.

“I’m telling you, this is a big challenge man,” Kiffin said, via On3. “What were they, 4-5 last week? The crowd was electric. It looked like the conference championship was on the line. They play really well at home. Look at their home and road record since COVID.”

Kiffin makes something clear on Florida’s record

The Gators have a 1-4 record against ranked programs in the 2024 NCAA season. Florida has lost to Miami, Tennessee, Texas, and Georgia. Their lone win was against LSU during their last outing.

Though this statistic could signal a tendency in Billy Napier’s program against the best competitors in the country, Kiffin believes it doesn’t do the Gators justice.

“So you can wipe that Texas game out. People want to say, ‘This is how they played at Texas.’ Well, they didn’t have the quarterback and they’re two totally different teams at home and on the road.”