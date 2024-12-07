NBA News: Orlando Magic's rising star will be out courts indefinitely

Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic forward who had been gaining significant attention for his impressive form and performances, has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique. The Magic announced on X, “Franz Wagner has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique. He will be out indefinitely, and his return will depend on how he responds to treatment. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.”

This injury comes on the heels of the Magic losing their star, Paolo Banchero, to the same issue. Now, Orlando will face upcoming games without both of their key players.

Wagner had stepped up in Banchero’s absence, becoming one of the NBA’s top emerging stars. He averaged 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in his most recent game against the 76ers. With both Wagner and Banchero sidelined, this is an opportunity for Anthony Black to take the reins and become the Magic’s offensive leader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The best reinforcement for the team would be the upcoming recovery of Banchero that has already been practicing for a week. Nonetheless, he will not be ready for the next two games. It’s the perfect opportunity for Anthony to show his potential on court and boost Magic’s performance.

Advertisement

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket for a layup during the first half against the Chicago Bulls on October 30, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Franz Wagner joins Shaq O’Neal and Tracy McGrady, eyes on NBA history

Franz Wagner has become the third player in Orlando Magic history to record 30 or more points in three consecutive games multiple times next to Shaquille O’ Neal that accomplished it 14 times and Tracy McGrady did it 13 times. Reflecting on his recent performances, Wagner told The Athletic, “I felt like I got into a rhythm early today. Other than that, I didn’t really think I played that well.” He added, “so, I’ve got to look at the film and see, even if I’m scoring early, how can I help the team after that?” His self-awareness and commitment to improvement highlight the winner’s mentality that could propel him to even greater heights in the NBA.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Magic head coach makes something clear on Bulls star Lonzo Ball's return to the floor

Over his last five games, Wagner has averaged 28.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of the Magic’s future alongside Paolo Banchero. His consistency has taken NBA fans by surprise, as many didn’t anticipate such a leap in his performance. If he continues at this level, Wagner could not only secure his place in the annals of Orlando Magic history but also establish himself as one of the league’s most promising young stars.