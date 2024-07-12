Former Celtics player Paul Pierce believes he propelled LeBron James to become one of the best in NBA history.

LeBron James‘ career is full of achievements and records, and at 39 years old he is still looking for more. The NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star is preparing to play in his third Olympic Games with the United States national team.

LeBron James is focused on another goal: winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A new title with the national team would be the perfect crowning for a legendary career and in the middle of this final stage of his career, former Celtics player Paul Pierce made a striking statement.

James will be joined by other stars such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, forming a dream team. NBA legend Grant Hill praised James and Curry for their professionalism and leadership.

Pierce claims to have been key in LeBron James’ development

“I really feel responsible for taking LeBron to the next level,” Pierce said on the Undisputed show. “Because when he went to Miami… Game 6 in Boston, when we had him on the ropes to get back to the Finals, I think that was the game that took LeBron to the next level.”

Paul Pierce attends the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals was a turning point in James’ career. The Celtics, led by Pierce, had a 3-2 lead and were close to eliminating the Heat. However, James responded with a historic performance: 45 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists to force Game 7. The Heat won that game and then the NBA Finals, James’ first career title.

Pierce wasn’t the only factor in James’ success, but he certainly made a difference. Beyond Pierce’s controversial statement, the rivalry between the two players pushed them to be better, and James took advantage of that motivation to become one of the best players in history.

LeBron James will undoubtedly continue to make his mark on the basketball world, both with the Lakers and with the United States national team. His legacy is already assured, but he still has a lot to give.