NBA News: Phoenix Suns owner makes bold statement about Kevin Durant's future

Kevin Durant continues to shine in his third season with the Phoenix Suns, and franchise owner Mat Ishbia has made it clear how he envisions KD’s final years in the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns, currently holding a 9-6 record in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, are pushing to secure their fifth consecutive playoff appearance in the Western Conference. Much of their optimism centers around Kevin Durant, whose performances this season have been nothing short of stellar. It’s no surprise, then, that franchise owner Mat Ishbia has ambitious plans for the 14-time All-Star.

“We hope he finishes his career here in Phoenix,” Ishbia said in a recent interview with ESPN. At 36 years old, Durant is approaching the twilight of his career, and retirement is becoming a frequent topic of conversation. To address this, the Suns are preparing a plan to ensure he remains the face of their franchise.

“We expect Kevin to sign an extension, to be with us for the long term,” Ishbia revealed, outlining the team’s strategy for retaining Durant. “You can’t sign a two-year extension this last summer, you can’t do it based on the NBA rules. So we figured after the season we’ll talk about it, take care of it.”

Ishbia expressed optimism about keeping Kevin in Phoenix beyond this season. “(Durant) loves being in Phoenix, and we love having him,” he explained. “Kevin wants to be here, we want Kevin here. There’s never been one grumbling of anything different.”

Owner Mat Ishbia of the Phoenix Suns answers questions from the media during a press conference introducing Kevin Durant at Footprint Center on February 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Durant’s invaluable contributions

Durant has been pivotal for the Phoenix Suns this season, earning praise from Mat Ishbia for his exceptional performances. “He’s off to an amazing start this season, and we’re off to a very good start,” the owner said during the interview.

As the team’s leading scorer, Durant is averaging 27.6 points per game—12th in the league—outperforming teammates Devin Booker (23.5) and Bradley Beal (17.8). His consistent brilliance has been instrumental in securing most of the Suns’ nine victories this season. Alongside Booker and Beal, Durant is helping Phoenix meet lofty expectations while solidifying his role as the team’s cornerstone.

What’s next for Kevin Durant?

The Suns’ intentions are clear: they aim to offer Kevin Durant a contract extension that would ensure he finishes his storied career in Phoenix. What remains uncertain, however, is the star’s own decision.

Durant appears to have found comfort and stability in Phoenix, a situation that has bolstered his performances. With the Suns, KD may finally have the opportunity to redefine his legacy. While his time with the Golden State Warriors brought titles, it also attracted criticism for being an “easy route.”

Now, as the undisputed leader of a talented but balanced roster—far removed from the superstar-laden lineups of Golden State—Durant has a chance to prove he can be the driving force behind a championship team. If he can lead the Suns to an NBA title, it would cement his legacy as one of the game’s greats and mark a triumphant closing chapter to his career.