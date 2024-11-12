NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant's strong reaction with teammate after missed play

Leading up to their NBA Cup debut, a viral audio clip featuring Kevin Durant and a Phoenix Suns teammate has been making waves on social media.

The NBA Cup tips off this week, with teams ready to battle for another coveted title. Among the exciting matchups is the clash between the Phoenix Suns, who will be without Kevin Durant, and the Utah Jazz. Both squads aim to start strong in their first Group Stage game of the competition.

The Suns, off to a blazing start in the regular season with an 8-2 record, are looking to maintain their momentum in the NBA Cup. However, they will need to manage without Durant, who remains sidelined. Meanwhile, the Jazz, struggling at 2-7, view the tournament as an opportunity to reset and find their rhythm after a rough start in the league.

In the lead-up to the NBA Cup, social media has been buzzing with a leaked audio clip of Kevin Durant addressing teammate Jusuf Nurkic during his last game before sustaining an injury against the Mavericks.

Durant’s frustration highlighted his commitment to teamwork and set social media alight with fan reactions. “We are a *** team,” Durant was heard saying. “Pass the *** ball to Royce. He is wide open. Then you get frustrated and get a tech? Come on, move past.”

Nurkic’s contributions to the Suns

Despite the heated exchange, Nurkic has been instrumental for the Suns in the regular season. His rebounding prowess has been a key asset, averaging 10.2 rebounds per game.

Nurkic has also stepped up offensively when needed, such as his standout performance against the Miami Heat. In that game, he delivered 20 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, went a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, and shot 6-of-8 from the field, playing a critical role in the Suns’ victory.

Suns without Durant for the NBA Cup opener

As Jurkic is gearing up for the challenge in the NBA Cup, Durant is sidelined, recovering from a recent injury. Initial evaluations from the Suns’ medical team suggest Durant could miss up to two weeks, though that timeline remains tentative.

Team sources confirm that Durant will undergo additional testing next week, which should provide a more definitive update on his return. In his absence, the Suns face a critical stretch of their schedule, one that will test their depth and resilience.