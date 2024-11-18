NBA News: Clippers' James Harden sends a clear message to Kevin Durant on his Thunders' past

The Los Angeles Clippers secured a victory over the Jazz in their latest NBA regular-season matchup. James Harden emerged as a standout performer, and he reflected on the influence Kevin Durant had on shaping his style of play during their time together with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to turn their 7-7 start into a promising NBA playoff run. With plenty of games left in the season, head coach Tyronn Lue is shaping the team’s game plan around pivotal players like James Harden and Mo Bamba. Harden, in particular, continues to showcase flashes of brilliance reminiscent of his early days with Kevin Durant on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Reflecting on his development, Harden credited Durant and his time in Oklahoma for laying the foundation of his career: “They set the blueprint. When I got there, they had the blueprint of how to work. All I did was fall right in line. Those three years really helped me in my NBA career. From that point on, I was so comfortable and confident in myself.”

Harden also expressed gratitude for his time in Houston and the support he received early in his career. “When I got traded to Houston, I knew I was going to be successful. Shoutout to KD, shoutout to Russ, and the whole Oklahoma City organization,” Harden said. With his performance this season, Harden has an opportunity to further cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Harden climbs the All-Time three-point leaderboard

James Harden continues to etch his name in the NBA record books. In the first quarter of the Clippers’ latest game, Harden sank a three-pointer that propelled him past Ray Allen to claim the second spot on the all-time three-point leaderboard. He now trails only Stephen Curry, though the gap between the two remains significant, as both players are still active.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up court in the first quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Top 5 All-Time Three-Point Leaders:

Stephen Curry – 3,782 James Harden – 2,975 Ray Allen (Retired) – 2,973 Damian Lillard – 2,639 Reggie Miller (Retired) – 2,560

Durant reacts to Harden’s milestone

Harden’s milestone didn’t go unnoticed by his former teammate, Kevin Durant. In a video circulating on social media, Durant praised Harden’s achievement: “Man, first three-pointer in the league. Congrats, JH, on reaching an amazing accomplishment. All the work you put in has paid off. You inspire so many people around the world with how you play.”

When asked about Durant’s reaction, Harden couldn’t hide his smile: “Did he say that? Wow, that’s good,” he replied, clearly moved by the support. As the Clippers navigate the season, Harden’s leadership and historic accomplishments continue to shine , providing hope for the team and fans alike. His journey from a young prospect in Oklahoma City to a Clippers leader underscores his resilience and dedication to the game.

