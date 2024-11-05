NBA News: Former Nuggets teammate downplays Nikola Jokic in bold comparison to Karl-Anthony Towns

Nikola Jokic is widely acknowledged as one of the NBA's elite. Yet, a surprising opinion from a former Denver Nuggets teammate has sparked discussion, as he downplayed Jokic’s skills in a comparison to Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks.

Since entering the NBA in 2015, Nikola Jokic has consistently proven himself a unique talent. Known for his basketball IQ, playmaking, and passing ability, his 6’11” frame makes him a one-of-a-kind player. But a former Denver Nuggets teammate recently made a striking comparison, suggesting that Jokic’s abilities may not measure up to Karl-Anthony Towns in some key areas.

“He’s an average shooter… He’s not a good three-point shooter,” Austin Rivers stated, commenting on Jokic during a conversation with his co-host Pausha Haghighi on the OffGuard Podcast. Rivers, now an NBA analyst, was debating the top centers in the league, praising Towns’s abilities while drawing contrasts with Jokic.

Austin started by commending Karl-Anthony Towns’s skill set, stating, “He’s extremely talented as a basketball player.” Speaking about the New York Knicks center, he added, “He’s probably the most skilled center in the NBA.” Haghighi, however, was quick to challenge this, replying, “Well, Jokic is the most skilled center in the NBA.”

From there, Rivers continued with surprising remarks on Jokic: “He can’t shoot like Karl… They’re not even in the same realm of shooting… Karl is a better scorer in almost every attribute of the game over Nikola,” he argued. Haghighi pushed back, noting Jokic’s ability to “pick apart every team he plays against,” to which Rivers conceded, “That’s because he has the highest IQ.”

Nikola Jokic #15 pf the Denver Nuggets is guarded by Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 06, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Jokic’s other strengths

While Austin Rivers may have downplayed Jokic’s scoring, he was careful to clarify that this doesn’t undermine Nikola’s status as a player. “I didn’t say he (Towns) is a better player. That’s not even up for debate,” he remarked, before concluding emphatically, “Nikola is the best player in the NBA.”

Firsthand insight on Jokic and Towns

Austin Rivers brings a unique authority to the Jokic-Towns comparison. A veteran with over a decade in the NBA (2012-2023), Rivers not only boasts extensive league experience but also shares the rare distinction of having played alongside both stars.

Rivers spent the 2021-22 season with Jokic on the Denver Nuggets before moving to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2022-23 season, where he teamed up with Towns. This close-up view of both players, gained from daily interactions on and off the court, gives him valuable insight into their distinct strengths and styles.

Jokic vs. Towns

While scoring ability is central to the debate on Nikola Jokic versus Karl-Anthony Towns, the statistics don’t fully support Austin Rivers’s perspective. For example, this season, Jokic holds a substantial edge over Towns in points per game (29.6 to 21.3), though the New York Knicks center does lead slightly in three-point shooting percentage (57.9% vs. 53.1%). This complex issue ultimately comes down to individual interpretation, highlighting the different strengths each player brings to the court.

