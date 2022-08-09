Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook continues to show his discomfort with the team with his latest activity on social media.

Russell Westbrook has never been the one to acknowledge his mistakes. That lack of accountability and reluctance to make adjustments have been the only things standing between him and an NBA championship.

One would think that he would've changed that at this point in his career. But if anything, it's only gotten worse. Westbrook won't stop blaming everybody but him and was reportedly hard to deal with during film sessions.

That lack of self-awareness was once again on full display on Twitter. He was caught liking a tweet throwing the Los Angeles Lakers under the bus for wanting to trade him after putting up solid numbers in the final stretch of the season.

Westbrook Likes Tweet Dissing The Lakers

"Russell Westbrook last 10 games:

22.2 PPG

7.4 RPG

7.1 APG

TPG 3.4

FG 52% , 3P 41.5%

Brodie was getting into a rhythm dealing with all the injuries and lineup changes while not being used right and they want to trade him?" read the tweet.

Darvin Ham Will Have 'More Power' Over Westbrook

Notably, Lakers' new coach Darvin Ham has shown his excitement to coach Westbrook and is reportedly set to have 'more power' over him than former coach Frank Vogel, who Westbrook openly criticized throughout and after the season.

"Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will have more power to bench Westbrook down the stretch of games, according to league sources. (Former head coach Frank Vogel did so a few times last season). That could eventually extend to removing Westbrook from the starting lineup as well," reported The Athletic.

"With the fifth spot, Westbrook may have the advantage considering his status, but he may end up rotating with Brown, Nunn or Walker, depending on how they’re shooting that night," the report added.

Those numbers were solid, but even ignoring the context, that's just something you can't address on Twitter if you're a professional player. Westbrook was a bad fit for the Lakers, and that's not his fault, nor is his huge contract. But some accountability shouldn't hurt, either.