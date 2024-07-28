Shaquille O'Neal just sparked another huge controversy with Rudy Gobert. It all happened during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Shaquille O’Neal, legend of the Los Angeles Lakers, keeps making headlines on social media. A few weeks ago, the former player became trending topic shutting down critics of Bronny James.

Now, during the Paris 2024 Olympics, the target was an old foe: Rudy Gobert. The French veteran struggled in many sequences of the opener against Brazil and went viral after Maozinha Pereira put him on a poster.

So, after that tremendous dunk became a sensation for thousands of NBA fans, Shaq didn’t miss the opportunity to criticize the performance of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ star.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Shaquille O’Neal takes massive shot at Rudy Gobert

In 2022, Shaq ignited a big controversy by saying Rudy Gobert would have no chance against in a one-on-one. The French player got really upset answering he could have easily locked down O’Neal.

Now, Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t miss the poster opportunity on social media and delivered a massive repost on Instagram with a message mocking Gobert: Rudy Gobert if he wasn’t 7’1″