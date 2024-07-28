Shaquille O’Neal, legend of the Los Angeles Lakers, keeps making headlines on social media. A few weeks ago, the former player became trending topic shutting down critics of Bronny James.
Now, during the Paris 2024 Olympics, the target was an old foe: Rudy Gobert. The French veteran struggled in many sequences of the opener against Brazil and went viral after Maozinha Pereira put him on a poster.
So, after that tremendous dunk became a sensation for thousands of NBA fans, Shaq didn’t miss the opportunity to criticize the performance of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ star.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Shaquille O’Neal takes massive shot at Rudy Gobert
In 2022, Shaq ignited a big controversy by saying Rudy Gobert would have no chance against in a one-on-one. The French player got really upset answering he could have easily locked down O’Neal.
Now, Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t miss the poster opportunity on social media and delivered a massive repost on Instagram with a message mocking Gobert: Rudy Gobert if he wasn’t 7’1″