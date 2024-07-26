Who is the masked man in the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony?

The Paris 2024 Olympics started with a bang at the Seine river thanks to a spectacular opening ceremony. Lady Gaga and many other artists put on a show, but, the spotlight was definitely stolen by a mysterious masked man.

During the event, the masked man carried the torch throughout many emblematic places of the French capital. His journey started when Zinedine Zidane got stuck in the subway with the torch and lent the fire to a group of kids.

Then, the masked man appeared in the water rowing a boat and the kids trusted him with the responsibility. From that moment on, the intriguing guest became the center of attention worldwide.

Who is the masked man in 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony?

Right now, the ceremony is still taking place and that’s why it hasn’t been confirmed who is carrying the torch. There are many rumors on social media around the masked man in the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The favorite name for thousands of fans is Kylian Mbappe. He is the most important athlete currently in France and just signed a massive deal with Real Madrid.

Another theory gaining traction is that the man jumping all over Paris with the Olympic torch is Fantomas, a French character from a series of novels where he was the protagonist.