NBA News: Suns' HC Mike Budenholzer reveals plans for Devin Booker amid Kevin Durant’s absence

With Kevin Durant sidelined for a few days, Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer faces a new challenge. Devin Booker is poised to step up as the team’s leader during Durant’s absence, setting the tone for their upcoming NBA games.

Sunday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings reminded everyone that all good things must come to an end. The Suns, coached by Mike Budenholzer, suffered a 9-point loss in Phoenix, bringing their record to 8-2 in the NBA regular season. Following the game, Budenholzer addressed the team’s performance without stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, both sidelined due to injuries and health issues.

The Suns’ struggles were evident on the stat sheet. Ryan Dunn’s limited scoring and Jusuf Nurkic’s lack of rebounding presence highlighted the challenges the team faced. On the other side, the Kings leaned on DeMar DeRozan, who delivered a dominant 34-point performance, sealing the victory for Sacramento.

Budenholzer acknowledged the toll of the grueling NBA schedule, especially with Durant already injured and Booker battling an unspecified illness. “I think he’s had a tough couple of days, and I’ve gotta find a way to give him a break,” Budenholzer told reporters. However, the coach also emphasized Booker’s unwavering drive: “He’s a fighter, he’s a competitor. He wants to play every minute.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With both Durant and Booker potentially unavailable for upcoming games, fans are left wondering who will step up to lead the Suns during this challenging stretch.

Advertisement

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 109-105.

Advertisement

Budenholzer faces another injury concern

In addition to Durant and Booker, Bradley Beal emerged as another injury worry for the Suns. During a play involving DeRozan, Beal took a hard fall to his knee. After the game, he provided an update: “It feels a little sore. But X-rays were negative, which is the best thing I could ask for. So probably just a bad bruise or something.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Kevin Durant makes something clear about Mike Budenholzer's job in the Suns

Beal’s availability will be critical as the Suns navigate the absence of their stars. Against the Kings, he showcased his value with an impressive 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists, underscoring how essential he is to the team’s success.

Booker with some illness

Booker opened up about managing discomfort that has recently affected his on-court performance. The Suns guard acknowledged the challenge but expressed confidence in a swift recovery: “I don’t know about normal, but it’s something. It’s something, but it should be gone soon,” Booker said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Booker has dealt with physical setbacks. Earlier in his career, a minor ankle injury sidelined him for four straight games, though he required just a week to recover. While he remains optimistic about his current condition, the lingering effects appear to be impacting his ability to perform at his usual level.

What’s next for the Suns?

The Suns’ focus now shifts to the NBA Cup, which kicks off this week. Their first matchup in the Group Stage will be against the Utah Jazz. Afterward, the Suns will face the Kings once again, this time in Sacramento, as they look to regain their winning momentum.

Advertisement

Upcoming Suns games:

vs. Jazz – NBA Cup Group Stage Game 1 – November 12

vs. Kings – NBA regular season Game 11 – November 13

vs. Thunder – NBA Cup Group Stage Game 2 – November 15

vs. Timberwolves – NBA regular season Game 12 – November 17

vs. Magic – NBA regular season Game 13 – November 18