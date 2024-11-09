NBA News: Former Houston Rockets player makes bold claim about Kevin Durant's career

Kevin Durant is spearheading the Phoenix Suns' near-perfect start to the NBA season, delivering outstanding performances that solidify his position among the league's elite. Recently, a former Houston Rockets player shared a bold perspective on Durant’s illustrious career.

At 36, Kevin Durant continues to stand out as one of the NBA’s premier stars. His contributions have been crucial to the Phoenix Suns‘ impressive 8-1 start to the 2024-25 season, solidifying his reputation as a dominant force in the league. Recently, former Houston Rockets player Chandler Parsons made a bold statement about Durant’s storied career.

“Kevin Durant has been the best player on every team he’s been on,” Parsons said during an appearance on Run It Back. The ex-Rockets forward expressed admiration for Durant’s exceptional performances with the Suns, emphasizing his pivotal role in each franchise he has represented.

While Parsons’ comment highlights Durant’s undeniable greatness, it is a bold claim given the level of talent Durant has shared the court with throughout his career. Though few would argue against Durant’s status as a top-tier player, he has played alongside some of the most accomplished stars in NBA history, making the assertion a topic of debate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Durant’s star-studded teammates

From the beginning of his career, Durant has shared the court with some of the league’s brightest stars. At the Oklahoma City Thunder, he teamed up with Russell Westbrook and James Harden, forming one of the most dynamic young trios in NBA history.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate with Kevin Durant #35 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

With the Golden State Warriors, Durant joined forces with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. Together, they won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, cementing their status as one of the greatest teams in league history.

Advertisement

Durant’s time with the Brooklyn Nets saw him partner with Kyrie Irving, another superstar he has recently praised as one of the NBA’s most complete players. Now, as a member of the Phoenix Suns, Durant shares the spotlight with Devin Booker, another formidable scorer.

see also NBA News: Kevin Durant makes something clear about Mike Budenholzer's job in the Suns

A legacy beyond the NBA

Durant’s impact extends beyond the NBA. As a key member of Team USA, he has won four Olympic gold medals (London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2021, and Paris 2024). His teammates on the international stage include legends such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Chris Paul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The level of talent Durant has played alongside throughout his career makes Parsons’ statement bold, if not contentious. However, Durant’s ability to consistently shine, even in the company of other superstars, reinforces his legacy as one of the greatest players in basketball history.