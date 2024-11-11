NBA News: Devin Booker gets brutally honest on Suns game plan without Kevin Durant

After the Phoenix Suns suffered their second loss of the NBA regular season, Devin Booker shared insights on the team's game plan in Kevin Durant's absence due to injury.

The Phoenix Suns‘ recent loss to the Sacramento Kings has sparked concerns about the team’s ability to perform without Kevin Durant. The 114-106 defeat marked their second loss in the NBA regular season and left fans wondering whether the Suns’ game plan is overly reliant on Durant. After the game, Devin Booker addressed how the team is adjusting to play without their star forward.

The Suns fought hard during the second half at home, pushing the game into overtime with the score tied late. However, critical mistakes in the extra period allowed the Kings to capitalize and secure the win. Booker led the charge with a valiant effort, but inconsistent performances from key teammates hindered the team’s chances.

After the game, Booker reflected on the Suns’ challenges during Durant‘s absence: “We can never replace what he brings to the table. Everybody just has to do a bit more. It’s a different style of basketball without him out there, and it was tough to cover up everything he does,” Booker said.

Booker also discussed his approach to adapting during Durant’s absence: “I’m just making the reads. They leave a guy open, and I’m going to find those shots.” Despite his determination, Booker struggled with efficiency, making just 9 of 22 field goal attempts.

Kevin Durant (left) and Devin Booker.

Booker on playing through pain

Booker acknowledged that he has been dealing with some discomfort, which he admitted has impacted his recent performances: “I don’t know about normal, but it’s something. It’s something, but it should be gone soon,” he said.

The guard’s last notable injury—a minor ankle issue—sidelined him for four consecutive games earlier in his career, though it only required about a week of recovery. While he remains optimistic that the current issue is temporary, lingering effects appear to be influencing his play.

Kevin Durant’s injury timeline

As Booker takes on a greater leadership role, Durant is focused on recovering from an injury sustained days ago. Initial reports from the Suns’ medical staff indicated that Durant would be out for approximately two weeks.

According to sources, Durant will undergo further testing next week to determine a clearer timeline for his return. In the meantime, the Suns face a challenging stretch of their schedule.

They’ll open the NBA Cup Group Stage against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City before traveling to Sacramento to face the Kings again. Four days later, they’ll take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.