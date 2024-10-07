NBA News: The apparent reason Clippers set veteran star apart from Kawhi Leonard, James Harden

The Los Angeles Clippers decided to separate a veteran star rom Kawhi Leonard and James Harden ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season for a very clear reason.

As the new NBA season approaches, the Los Angeles Clippers have made a significant decision regarding veteran forward P.J. Tucker, separating him from the team led by Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

The Clippers released an official statement on Sunday regarding Tucker’s future: “We’ve had ongoing conversations with P.J. throughout the offseason and have mutually decided that he won’t be with the team for the time being.”

Following the announcement, Law Murray of The Athletic reported on the possible reasoning behind the decision. According to Murray, “Tucker’s high salary could then be helpful to the Clippers toward completing a transaction. But Tucker has such limited trade value that it would certainly cost the Clippers an asset to move him.“

Despite Tucker’s skill set, the Clippers face tough choices as they prepare for the upcoming season. They may need someone to step in for Leonard or Mo Bamba, a recent acquisition, but Tucker’s desire to be traded was also a factor. Murray noted, “Tucker made it clear before the winter solstice he wanted to be traded.”

P.J. Tucker #17 of the LA Clippers looks on from the bench against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tucker’s performance with the Clippers

Unfortunately, Tucker’s performance last season didn’t solidify his place on the team. He struggled to fit within the Clippers’ system, starting in just 7 of 28 games. He averaged 1.6 points per game, shot 36.7% from beyond the arc, and contributed 0.6 assists in an average of 15 minutes per game.

While Tucker has played more than 800 games across several teams—including the Raptors, Suns, Rockets, Bucks, Heat, and 76ers—his recent stats with the Clippers were not enough to change the team’s course of action.

A familiar situation for the Clippers

This situation mirrors what happened with another disgruntled veteran last year, Marcus Morris Sr. Like Tucker, Morris sought a trade and was sidelined for most of the preseason and the Clippers’ regular-season opener in Utah.

Interestingly, Morris was part of the trade package that brought both Harden and Tucker to the Clippers, and he subsequently played for the 76ers and briefly for the Cavaliers.

