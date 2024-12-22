Trending topics:
WNBA

Indiana Fever GM discusses decision to let go of Caitlin Clark's key teammate

Indiana Fever general manager Amber Cox has discussed the decision of let Temi Fagbenle unprotected for the Expansion Draft.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark reacts during a WNBA match
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesIndiana Fever star Caitlin Clark reacts during a WNBA match

By Natalia Lobo

The WNBA 2025 season is approaching, and Indiana Fever fans have several things to look forward to. With Stephanie White in charge, there’s a lot of expectations for the young team that also has the talents of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. However, the next season, veteran Temi Fagbenle, won’t be part of the roster, as she was left unprotected for the Expansion Draft.

Fever fans were shocked when Golden State Valkyries picked Fagbenle as a part of their roster for their inaugural season next year. Fagbenle was predicted to be one of the protected players, which were not made public, as she had great chemistry with Clark. However, recently appointed general manager Amber Cox explained the team’s position.

“It’s really part of an overall plan, which, hopefully, everyone will see unfold throughout the offseason,” Cox said in a recent interview on the “In Case You Missed It” podcast with Khristina Williams.

Advertisement
temi fagbenle and caitlin clark

Forward Aliyah Boston #7 and center Temi Fagbenle #14 react with guard Caitlin Clark #22 (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Fagbenle had not appeared in a WNBA game since her 2019 stint with the Minnesota Lynx, before joining the Fever last season. However, she became a crucial part of the team’s rotation due to her ability to run the court and excel in pick-and-roll situations. Clark assisted on 21 of Fagbenle’s 54 field goals.

Advertisement
What makes the NBA and WNBA different? A detailed look at their key distinctions

see also

What makes the NBA and WNBA different? A detailed look at their key distinctions

WNBA Free agency is near

The offseason is barely starting, and the WNBA free agency is coming up, which means plenty of opportunities for the team to bring new players. However, it also comes with some uncertainties, as Kelsey Mitchell will become an unrestricted free agent when the windows open in January.

The Fever still have the option to “core” her, as she has never been cored before. But Mitchell has been open about wanting to take into consideration all of her options before making a decision for the future.

Advertisement
WNBA News: Caitlin Clark&#039;s Indiana Fever announces new addition to coaching staff

see also

WNBA News: Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever announces new addition to coaching staff

Meanwhile, Clark has expressed her desire for the team to bring new players to have a chance to fight for the championship after reaching the Playoffs for the first time since 2016. “I think we’re putting the pieces together to make that happen—hopefully adding some free agents. You can feel the excitement throughout the organization, the city, and our fans. I can’t wait to get back out there,” she said back in October.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

ALSO READ

NBA News: Paolo Banchero loses key Magic teammate for the rest of the season
NBA

NBA News: Paolo Banchero loses key Magic teammate for the rest of the season

NBA News: Thunder make $81m move to help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
NBA

NBA News: Thunder make $81m move to help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Former world No.1 explains why Alcaraz and Sinner are better than Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Tennis

Former world No.1 explains why Alcaraz and Sinner are better than Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

Russell Wilson sends clear message to Steelers after loss to Ravens
NFL

Russell Wilson sends clear message to Steelers after loss to Ravens

Better Collective Logo