The WNBA 2025 season is approaching, and Indiana Fever fans have several things to look forward to. With Stephanie White in charge, there’s a lot of expectations for the young team that also has the talents of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. However, the next season, veteran Temi Fagbenle, won’t be part of the roster, as she was left unprotected for the Expansion Draft.

Fever fans were shocked when Golden State Valkyries picked Fagbenle as a part of their roster for their inaugural season next year. Fagbenle was predicted to be one of the protected players, which were not made public, as she had great chemistry with Clark. However, recently appointed general manager Amber Cox explained the team’s position.

“It’s really part of an overall plan, which, hopefully, everyone will see unfold throughout the offseason,” Cox said in a recent interview on the “In Case You Missed It” podcast with Khristina Williams.

Forward Aliyah Boston #7 and center Temi Fagbenle #14 react with guard Caitlin Clark #22 (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Fagbenle had not appeared in a WNBA game since her 2019 stint with the Minnesota Lynx, before joining the Fever last season. However, she became a crucial part of the team’s rotation due to her ability to run the court and excel in pick-and-roll situations. Clark assisted on 21 of Fagbenle’s 54 field goals.

WNBA Free agency is near

The offseason is barely starting, and the WNBA free agency is coming up, which means plenty of opportunities for the team to bring new players. However, it also comes with some uncertainties, as Kelsey Mitchell will become an unrestricted free agent when the windows open in January.

The Fever still have the option to “core” her, as she has never been cored before. But Mitchell has been open about wanting to take into consideration all of her options before making a decision for the future.

Meanwhile, Clark has expressed her desire for the team to bring new players to have a chance to fight for the championship after reaching the Playoffs for the first time since 2016. “I think we’re putting the pieces together to make that happen—hopefully adding some free agents. You can feel the excitement throughout the organization, the city, and our fans. I can’t wait to get back out there,” she said back in October.