NBA News: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins responds amid Warriors' Draymond Green foul controversy

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, known for his fiery temperament and physical style of play in the NBA, has once again found himself at the center of controversy after delivering a strong foul on Zach Edey. The incident drew criticism from Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, who questioned the referees’ failure to review the play immediately.

Green didn’t shy away from responding to Jenkins’ comments, labeling the coach a “softie” and criticizing his reaction. This is not the first time Green has stirred controversy, as he has repeatedly shown a penchant for provoking opponents and making headlines with his actions.

Despite Draymond Green‘s remarks, Jenkins has opted to stay composed, redirecting his attention toward his team’s performance and prioritizing preparation for the next game.

Instead of engaging in a back-and-forth, Jenkins expressed confidence in his squad, saying, “I love my basketball team and I can’t wait to compete tomorrow,” via ClutchPoints reporter Chris Dodson.

Grizzlies Battle Injuries

The Memphis Grizzlies have faced a challenging season so far, with injuries sidelining key players like Ja Morant and Zach Edey. Despite these setbacks, the team has demonstrated resilience, competing at a high level and managing to stay in contention.

What’s next for the Grizzlies?

As they prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers, another team struggling early in the NBA season, the Grizzlies hope to capitalize on the opportunity and showcase their depth despite the absences of critical players.