NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green delivers strong words for Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins, Zach Edey

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green weighed in on the recent controversy with the Memphis Grizzlies, delivering pointed remarks about Taylor Jenkins and rookie Zach Edey on his podcast.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Alexander Rosquez

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green didn’t hold back when addressing the recent controversy involving the Memphis Grizzlies. On his podcast, Green harshly criticized Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and rookie center Zach Edey following a contentious on-court incident.

Draymond Green expressed frustration with Jenkins’ comments after the incident, where the coach criticized Green’s actions and called for a review of the play. “You got janky Taylor Jenkins, who’s a softie. Bro, this is game 11. You running to the media crying about a foul—come on, bro,” Green said on his podcast. “So guess what you just taught your 7’3″ rookie? How to be emotional and run to the media talking about a foul. We bigs! We big men! You don’t run to the media talking about a foul. You a big man!”

Green also predicted that Edey’s reaction to the incident could negatively affect his future in the NBA. According to Green, the rookie’s perceived lack of toughness may make him a target for other players:

He’s supposed to protect Ja Morant. You’re setting him up to where Ja Morant gon’ be protecting him!” Green added. “He’s big enough to possibly have fooled people that he could be a little tough. And now nobody believes you. Now Joel Embiid gonna, like, try to put his chest into the stanchion, just to see, like, ‘huh, I think he might be a little soft,’ BOOM!”

Draymond Green #23 and Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 of the Golden State Warriors look up at a replay during a 102-99 loss to the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on November 18, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Debate Sparks Across the NBA

The incident between Green and Edey has ignited significant discussion in NBA circles. While some view Green’s actions as excessive, others argue that it was a competitive play in a physically demanding sport.

Green’s strong remarks about both Jenkins and Edey further add to the controversy, showcasing his characteristic bluntness and competitive mindset. As the debate continues, the Warriors and Grizzlies rivalry only seems to grow more intense .

