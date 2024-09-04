NBA News: Warriors star defends Steve Kerr with big reminder for Celtics champion Jayson Tatum

After a few weeks following the victory, a Golden State Warriors player came out in defense of coach Steve Kerr regarding Tatum's limited minutes during the Olympics.

Several weeks have passed since Team USA‘s triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and many of the players are still reflecting on that great achievement. Perhaps one of the most striking images from those games was Jayson Tatum‘s notably limited participation in the matches, due to Coach Steve Kerr‘s tactical decisions. In response to this situation, it was a Warriors player who defended the coach.

Kevon Looney, Stephen Curry‘s teammate, in a recent interview with NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson spoke about his thoughts on Kerr benching Tatum: “I know as a player, it sucks,” Looney said. “I know that they went out there to sacrifice and give minutes for our country and not seeing him get minutes sometimes is always gonna be tough especially dividing the talent and then who’s deserving to play but Steve’s all about winning; he’s going to do all the necessary things to win and he did win so… and when he makes a call like that and it actually works out, you kind of have to take it.“

Looney focused primarily on Kerr’s experience both as a player and as a coach: “He’s a coach that won as a player, a GM and as a head coach. So, you kind of have to respect his basketball knowledge; they have a lot of great minds over here. If he sees something on the court, he’s usually right.”, he finally concluded.

Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors calls out to his teammates against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Ball Arena on December 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Steve Kerr and the explanation for benching Tatum

Following the controversy surrounding Jayson Tatum‘s lack of playing time in two Olympic games, Steve Kerr himself stepped forward to explain the specific reasons why he did not include the NBA champion from the Boston Celtics in the lineup.

In an interview with the press during the Olympics, the Warriors’ coach also assured: “It’s not about anything Jayson is doing or not doing,” Kerr said. “It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin has filled in since he came back from his injury. It’s just a math problem more than anything.”

Jayson Tatum #10 of Team United States reacts on the bench during the Men’s Quarterfinal match between Team Brazil and Team USA on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 6, 2024 in Paris, France.

Jayson Tatum and his thoughts on playing in the upcoming Olympic Games

After a controversial stint with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics, many wondered what Tatum’s decision would be if he is called up again to represent his country in the next Games, which will be held in four years in Los Angeles.

In response to this situation, the Boston Celtics star told the press: “It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I’m not going to make any decision off emotions,” Tatum said. “If you asked me right now if I was going to play in 2028 — it is four years from now, and I [would have] to take time and think about that. So I’m not going to make any decision based off how this experience was or how I felt individually.”

Jayson Tatum #10 of Team United States looks on prior to the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.