The first round of the NBA Playoffs, as well as the Conference Semifinals later, are proving to be very intense, and since the postseason began until now almost every day we have had some interesting game to watch. However, this Saturday, May 13, there will be no game and here we will tell you why.

The NBA is reaching the best moment of the 2022/2023 season. The conference finals are getting closer and it won’t be long before we know who will be the two teams that will play for the title of champions.

The parity that has occurred in the Conference semifinals can be seen in the fact that all the series reached at least the sixth game, making every day there was a game that could be defining, something that unfortunately NBA fans will not be able to have this Saturday, May 13th.

Saturday, May 13 without NBA games

Contrary to what many may have thought, there is no particular reason why there are no games on this day. It is simply a schedule arrangement. The seventh games (if necessary) would be played on Sunday May 14 and Monday May 15.