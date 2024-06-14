The NBA Finals could soon be coming to an end. Find out here how much the championship ring, awarded to the potential champions, costs.

The 2024 NBA finals are very close to being defined. Soon one of the two franchises that reached this definition will receive the traditional ring that rewards the champions. How much does this NBA Championship ring cost? Here you we will tell you.

Although basketball is a sport where nothing can be taken for granted, the statistics largely favor one team: the Boston Celtics, who have already taken a 3-0 lead in the Finals and are threatening to sweep the Dallas Mavericks.

No team in history has ever reversed a 3-0 deficit in any playoff series, and only once has a 1-3 deficit been reversed in the Finals (the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors in 2016). This is why many are starting to foresee a new title for the Celtics, which will, of course, come with the traditional championship ring.

The value of the championship ring

There is no precise answer to this question, but we can estimate a close value. Depending on the season, the winning team, and the design, these coveted rings can cost between $10,000 and $40,000.

Denver Nuggets, 2023 NBA Champions – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

However, this is just the average. Some rings, adorned with the finest materials and intricate designs, can exceed $100,000. And this could be the case with this 2023/2024 season’s championship ring.