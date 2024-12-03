Justin Tucker entered the 2024 season as one of the best kickers in the NFL. However, things have not gone well for him, prompting Bill Belichick to deliver a strong message to the Baltimore Ravens player about his recent struggles.

The 2024 NFL season has been a tough one for Justin Tucker. As the holder of the record for the longest field goal in history, expectations were sky-high for him this season.

Unfortunately, Tucker has fallen short of those expectations. He has missed numerous field goals and extra points that were once routine for him, leading critics to wonder whether his time in the NFL could be coming to an end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bill Belichick speaks out on Justin Tucker’s recent struggles

Kickers play a critical role in the NFL (just ask the Steelers this season). Many teams lack a reliable kicker, and it can seriously affect their overall performance throughout the year.

Advertisement

see also Jets News: Bill Belichick sparks rumors of a potential reunion with Aaron Rodgers

For a long time, the Ravens didn’t face this issue… until now. Justin Tucker, widely regarded as one of the best kickers in NFL history, has struggled in the 2024 season with missed field goals and even missed extra points.

Advertisement

In Week 13, Tucker’s precision faltered once again. In their game against the Eagles, the 35-year-old made just 2 of 4 field goals and missed 1 of 2 extra point attempts.

Advertisement

These misses have led analysts to question whether Tucker’s talent is fading. However, Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, believes there’s another reason for the struggles—though not a lack of talent.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Eagles vs Ravens DEC 01 December 1, 2024: Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker 9 reacts after missing a field goal in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Philadelphia won 24-19. Photo/ Mike Buscher / Cal Media Credit Image: Â Mike Buscher/Cal Sport Media/Cal Sport Media Baltimore Md USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241201_zma_c04_464.jpg MikexBuscher/CalxSportxMediax csmphotothree328922

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Obviously there’s something that’s a little bit off from a technique standpoint,” Belichick said on the ‘Lets’ Go!’ podcast, “but I don’t see that there’s like a lack of talent. I think there’s something mechanically that he’s not doing consistently. If you have the key to unlock that problem, then probably everything could be great.

“But clearly this extends back even to last year a little bit, too, because there was some accuracy issues last year in the ‘23 season as well as the current season. So I think Coach Harbaugh is doing the right thing. I would stick with Justin Tucker. This guy was the most accurate kicker in the history of football. He gets great height on the ball. He’s been super consistent. He’s obviously having a little bit of a rough patch right here but it doesn’t look to me like his talent level has declined. There’s something mechanically that just isn’t quite right all the time. I think they just gotta work hard and try to find that.”

Advertisement

What are Justin Tucker’s all-time stats?

Despite his recent difficulties, Justin Tucker remains one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. While his 2024 numbers haven’t been great, his overall career stats tell a different story.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bears send clear message to Bill Belichick, other HC candidates after Matt Eberflus' exit

As of now, Justin Tucker has successfully made 414 out of 465 field goal attempts, with an impressive 89% accuracy. For extra points, he has missed only 8 attempts, boasting a completion rate of 98.4%.

Advertisement