NBA News: Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reacts to Anthony Edwards' harsh remarks

The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled to meet expectations this NBA season after reaching the Western Conference Finals last year. Team leader Anthony Edwards hasn’t held back, openly calling out the squad’s lack of toughness and communication. Head coach Chris Finch has since responded, shedding light on Edwards’ fiery comments.

During a recent loss to the Sacramento Kings, Edwards expressed frustration with the team’s identity, labeling them as “soft” and describing the group as “a bunch of kids who can’t talk to each other.”

While some questioned Edwards’ decision to air grievances publicly, Finch clarified that the comments didn’t bother him. “The same things were said to each other behind closed doors,” Finch told reporters. “Now ideally, you don’t want those things to get out, but he put it out there. It wasn’t like it got out through some locker room leak.”

Finch emphasized that Edwards’ remarks came from a desire to push his teammates toward improvement. “[Edwards] put it out there because he was going to challenge his teammates,” Finch explained. “And with Anthony, everybody who knows him, certainly his teammates, they know that it comes from a good place.”

Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves talks with Anthony Edwards #5 against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“He’s got a great heart, he cheers hard for his teammates’ success, he wants to win, he’s about the right things,” Finch continued. “Even when he doesn’t know or have all the answers himself or makes mistakes, he’s held accountable, he’s allowed to be coached, and so he’s built up great credit with his teammates.”

Finch praises Edwards’ leadership

Rather than feeling upset by Edwards’ blunt criticism, Finch highlighted the young star’s maturity and leadership as key assets for the Timberwolves.

“Anthony’s leadership, his voice, his emergence, his maturity—the conversations that we’ve had, the recognition about what is and what is not right with our team—is the best thing about it. That’s what you want from your young star player,” Finch said.

Edwards calls out teammates for ignoring Finch’s game plan

In his sharp critique, Edwards also called out his teammates for failing to follow Finch’s instructions during games. “I think doing what the f— the coach tells us to do,” Edwards said when asked what the team needs to improve. “Like, that’s what I mean. The coach tells us one thing, we go out there and do a whole ’nother thing. Like, that’s not our game plan.”

Edwards continued to express his frustration with their lack of discipline on defense: “The s— that y’all see us doing on defense, that’s not what the coach is telling us to do. We’re supposed to be doing a totally different thing, and we go out there and try to manipulate in our mind that we’re smarter than the coaches. … I don’t know man, s— is crazy right now.”