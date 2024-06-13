Luka Doncic had a surprising reaction after he was fouled out in Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are on the ropes after losing 106-99 in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Once again, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White looked dominant proving experts wrong as underdogs for this matchup on the road.

Last night, Doncic lost control for most of the game and, with 4:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, the star fouled out. Although Kyrie Irving tried to keep the Mavs alive, the absence of his teammate was significant.

Therefore, during the press conference at the end of the game, the inevitable question for Luka Doncic was what he thought about the referees’ calls which took him out of action in the final stretch.

“I mean, I don’t know. We couldn’t play physical. I don’t know. I don’t want to say nothing. You know, six fouls in the NBA Finals, basically I’m like this (makes helpless gesture with hands). Come on, man. Be better than that.”

Luka Doncic is tired of NBA referees (Getty Images)

Has any NBA team won from 3-0 down?

No. Teams that have trailed 0-3 in NBA playoffs history have a record of 0-156. If the Mavericks manage to win four consecutive games, it would be the greatest feat in basketball history.

In 2016, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers to become the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors. However, the Mavs face a totally different monster with no wins on the board.