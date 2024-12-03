Chicago Sky star Angel Reese picks her Top 5 greatest WNBA players, and her NBA GOAT

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is not only known for her talent on the court, but also for her outspoken personality, often making headlines with her opinions and playful comments. So, it’s not surprising that her choices for WNBA and NBA goats have also caused debates over the Internet.

In a new video with Sports Illustrated, in which she was asked “burning questions,” Reese revealed who were her ultimate basketball icons. From the WNBA, the Sky forward said she couldn’t just name one because “there are so many.”

“Can I get my five? My top five? Okay. I’mma say no specific order: Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker. I’mma say Sylvia Fowles and I’m going to say Seimone Augustus,” she responded. It’s certainly a fair list of big names.

However, it was her choice for NBA’s greatest player of all time which raised some eyebrows. “Of all time? Oh, my God. I’mma say Shaq,” she said. Her response was certainly surprising by not mentioning either Michael Jordan or LeBron James. But Reese is known for being close to O’Neal.

Reese and O’Neal have a close relationship, as she calls him “uncle” and considers him a business mentor. She even interviewed the four-time NBA champion on her podcast Unapologetically Angel.

Angel Reese’s ready for her sophomore year in the WNBA

After being drafted as No. 7 by the Sky, Angel Reese became one of the most talked about players during the 2024 WNBA season, especially due to her rivalry with Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark, which she recently addressed.

Reese ended up the season as the league’s leader of rebounds, with an average of 13.1 rebounds per game. She also broke the record of most rebounds in a single season. However, her year ended early after a wrist injury.

The Sky couldn’t qualify for the Playoffs, but this year, they are being coached by Tyler Marsh, who is coming from working as assistant coach for Las Vegas Aces, being a key piece for their two consecutive championships.