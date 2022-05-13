The Philadelphia 76ers' season came to an early and disappointing end. Here, we talk about three free agents they should consider signing in the offseason.

Once again, the Philadelphia 76ers went home empty-handed. They traded Ben Simmons for James Harden just to watch him attempt two shots in the fourth quarter of an elimination game. Not ideal.

Doc Rivers admitted that his team wasn't good enough to beat the Miami Heat. That's a bit of a reach, as they were talented enough to match up with them. Maybe, he was talking from a coaching standpoint, in which he'd be right.

Rivers may or may not be the right guy for the job. But regardless of who's calling the shots next season, the Sixers need to add more firepower to make another run at the Larry O'Brien trophy next season. Here, we talk about three realistic choices for them in free agency.

NBA Rumors: 3 Free Agents Sixers Should Target

3. Montrezl Harrell

As much as Doc Rivers likes him, DeAndre Jordan is unplayable at this point in his career. He's not an NBA player anymore, and if Paul Reed continues to have a short leash, then they need a bruiser in the restricted area.

Montrezl Harrell could play a huge role off the Sixers' bench. He's a gritty, physical player with a great nose for the ball, and he can score as well. He may not give them that much on the defensive end, but he'd still be a considerable upgrade.

2. Bruce Brown

The Brooklyn Nets will have a tough time trying to keep their free agents, so the Sixers should give Bruce Brown's agent a call. He's a versatile defender who can switch into multiple positions while also being able to score on and off the ball.

Mattise Thybulle is a special defender with DPOY upside, but he can't score to save his life. Danny Green is just way too inconsistent, and he's on a non-guaranteed deal for next season. Brown would give them another scoring option without hurting their defense.

1. Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder sure took his market value up in free agency but he's still not going to get paid nearly half of what he could've gotten with the Los Angeles Lakers. That's excellet news for Daryl Morey and the Sixers.

Schroder could have one of the best contracts in the league in terms of value. He can give you 17 points and six assists off the bench per night at a reasonable price while not being a terrible defender. He's an instant offensive spark off the bench.