The Philadelphia 76ers entered the NBA season as one of the powerhouses in the Eastern Conference. But not even an MVP campaign from Joel Embiid was enough to get them over the hump.

The Sixers fell in the second round for the third time in as many seasons under Doc Rivers. They let their coach go, but their issues could run deeper, and they will need to find several reinforcements in the offseason.

That could become even more evident if James Harden winds up leaving as rumored. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three potential targets they should go after.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Targets For The Sixers

3. Dorian Finney-Smith

It’s time to face facts and realize that the Sixers desperately need to move on from Tobias Harris. He’s entering the final year of his contract, so they could finally trade him, even if it costs them several picks.

They could then pursue Dorian Finney-Smith to serve as their new starting SF, as he’s one of the best wing-stoppers in the league, and they could definitely use him against Jayson Tatum and/or Jaylen Brown.

2. Kyrie Irving

This one seems kind of far-fetched, but Daryl Morey has always been an aggressive executive, so we shouldn’t rule anything out when he’s calling the shots.

Kyrie Irving is a free agent, and he could be a suitable replacement for James Harden, providing another explosive scorer and elite ball-handler next to Joel Embiid, albeit he’d come with obvious risks.

1. Damian Lillard

For months, Damian Lillard has been tied with a move to multiple teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers. He’d be a big upgrade over the aging James Harden.

The Portland Trail Blazers could look to rebuild around Anfernee Simons and their No. 3 pick, and Lillard wants no part of a rebuild, so this would make sense for both parties.