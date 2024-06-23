The Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic are reportedly interested in a former NBA champion with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Sixers and Magic are interested in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who could hit unrestricted free agency as he has a player option with the Denver Nuggets:

“Among the players who will be most in demand after George lands, league sources say, is Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Sources say Philadelphia and Orlando are weighing runs at Caldwell-Pope with their cap space if, as increasingly expected, he declines his $15.4 million player option with the Nuggets to enter free agency and field richer offers.”

An NBA champion to end the title drought?

At 31, Caldwell-Pope is an interesting target for teams looking to improve their rotation with a seasoned player with championship experience. Apart from winning the 2020 NBA championship with LeBron in LA, Caldwell-Pope helped Nikola Jokic win the 2023 title with the Denver Nuggets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 04, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Needless to say, that track record of success is compelling for two franchises craving to reach the promised land. While the Magic have yet to win an NBA championship, it’s been a while since the Sixers’ last title.

Philadelphia hasn’t won an NBA championship since 1983, while its last NBA Finals appearance came in 2001. Caldwell-Pope already has two rings by now, so these franchises would definitely welcome that kind of player on their roster.