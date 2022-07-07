The Philadelphia 76ers want to turn the page after a disappointing ending to the 2021-22 NBA season, which is why the team is working to fix the roster. Though a deal for a Houston Rockets player fell apart on draft night, the Sixers would still be interested in him.

Last season didn't end as expected for the Philadelphia 76ers. When they acquired James Harden in the February trade deadline, the expectations were through the roof. However, they failed to get past the Eastern Conference semifinals (again).

Though the Sixers won't make major changes like removing Doc Rivers nor parting with Harden, they will try to find ways to improve. They have potential to contend, but they need to make the right moves.

Daryl Morey has already gotten to work, shipping Tobias Harris and acquiring free agent P.J. Tucker, but he's far from done. It seems that Morey continues to look at his former team to strengthen the Sixers' roster, as he is not giving up on a Rockets player.

Rumor: Sixers still interested in Eric Gordon

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers have re-engaged in talks with the Houston Rockets for Eric Gordon. Philadelphia was reportedly close to acquiring him on draft night before negotiations broke down, but it seems to still have interest in the veteran player.

"Eric Gordon, the subject of repeated interest around the league, was close to being traded on draft night, with the Sixers presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart, The Athletic was told," Iko wrote.

"But in addition to the 76ers, the Rockets received offers from no less than six teams before the draft, including the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, who offered packages including first-round picks. Houston turned all of those down. Sources told The Athletic Philadelphia re-engaged with Houston at the beginning of free agency regarding the former Sixth Man of the Year."

Gordon would be helpful for the Sixers but the Rockets have no need to let him leave, as they rejected offers from many other teams. There's still a lot of time before the season gets underway, so it remains to be seen how this plays out.