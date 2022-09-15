The NBA is a ruthless business, and sometimes, players have to walk away from the game when they still feel like they can contribute.

Having a long career in the NBA isn't for everybody. It takes way more than just talent, as you need to put in the work, stay healthy, and be lucky enough to be on a system that fits your style. So, don't even get me started on being a perennial All-Star.

But all sports are a ruthless business, and basketball isn't the exception to that rule. You can be on top of the world one day, then barely see the hardwood next season. Being a former star doesn't grant you anything.

That's why some players who were once considered franchise cornerstones may not even be on a team's roster by the start of next season. Here, we'll talk about three former All-Stars who could be forced to retire now.

NBA Rumors: 3 Former All-Stars That Could Retire Now

3. LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge was the leading scorer in the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs, but he could never reach the NBA Finals. He joined the Brooklyn Nets and was forced to retire with a heart condition, and now could be out of the league for good.

Aldridge outplayed Blake Griffin and took away his minutes with the Nets, but he's still unsigned even though they need more depth and size at the four and the five. He's 37 years old already, so he's unlikely to be signed.

2. DeMarcus Cousins

There was a point where DeMarcus Cousins was the most dominant big man in the league, and it wasn't even close. The saddest part is that it wasn't that long ago, and he would still be a force if it wasn't for injuries.

Cousins is also one of the unluckiest players in recent memory. He joined contenders trying to win a ring with a lesser role, yet neither of his teams was able to go the distance. Today, he's still not signed and may not find a new home.

1. Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin was the franchise cornerstone for the Los Angeles Clippers, but everything went south for him as soon as he was traded to the Detroit Pistons. Constant injuries and a lack of motivation took a toll on his career.

Griffin is no longer the high-hopping dunk machine he used to be. He's lost that quickness and is not much of a factor on the defensive end of the floor. So, the former first-overall pick could be out of the league at age 33.